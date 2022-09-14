$75 million Larry Bird envisioned himself as a construction worker during college days

Growing up, Celtics legend Larry Bird imagined himself being a construction worker before knocking on the NBA doors.

One of the greatest forwards to play the game, basketball didn’t come innately to Larry Bird, who grew up in French Lick, Indiana. The three-time champion came from humble beginnings, growing up with 5-siblings, with his family unable to afford a car.

Thus despite getting noticed during high school, Larry Legend never imagined playing for the NBA. In a candid interview with Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy, the Celtics legend addressed how he thought he’d be a construction worker while growing up.

“When I was at (Indiana) State, finishing to get my degree, they had me teaching special needs kids in a high school. That was tough. It gave me a lot of respect for people who do that,” said the three-time MVP.

“I thought, I’d wind up being a construction worker, pouring concrete. I wasn’t very good at shop in school, but I’d been around construction. As far as basketball goes, I just wanted to be the best player on my high school team.”

Fortunately, Bird’s college career catapulted him towards playing ball for a living. The 6ft 9’ forward played for Indiana State University, creating history with Sycamores’ first NCAA appearance. The hometown boy averaged 30.3 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 4.6 APG during his college career.

Nevertheless, despite his decorated NBA career, Larry Legend remained close to his roots, leading a simple life.

Larry Bird preferred to steer away from the glitz and glamor.

Boasting a staggering net worth of $75 million, Bird isn’t a fan of luxury. The twelve-time All-Star prefers his small-time life in French Lick over the hustle and bustle in Boston. Surprisingly, the veteran forward owns several real estate properties, including hotels and restaurants.

“When I’m home in Boston, I want to go out and eat, pay my bill, and get the hell out,” said Bird.

“Back in French Lick, I don’t have those problems, and that’s why I go back there. It’s the same with nice cars, Mercedes and all that. I can’t see putting $50,000 or $60,000 into a car when our house growing up was worth $10,000. I just can’t buy that. And clothes never did catch my eye. I never really enjoyed ‘em. I always wore what I felt comfortable in. I’ll wear pretty much anything if I get it for free.”

While most players today don’t hesitate to enjoy the glitz and glamor associated with the NBA, it’s noteworthy to see Bird continue to remain rooted.

