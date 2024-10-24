Mavericks Coaching Staff: Learning More About Jason Kidd and His Team of Coaches

The Dallas Mavericks will open their season against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd will be eager to improve last season’s heroics and try to win the Finals this time around. Kidd has assembled an impressive coaching staff that has enabled him to devise some of the smartest schemes in the league. Here is a brief look at the names that compose his coaching staff.

Head Coach: Jason Kidd

Kidd has been a coach in the NBA since 2013 and has been part of three different coaching staffs before joining the Mavs. He coached at Brooklyn, staying with the Nets as their HC for a year, spent 4 years as HC of the Bucks in Milwaukee, and was one of Frank Vogel’s assistant coaches when the Lakers won a championship in 2020.

Kidd will be entering his fourth season as the Head Coach of the Mavericks. He has guided the team to two Conference Finals in the past three years, and last season, he helped the squad make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Kidd has done a fantastic job of handling the ball-dominant duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic while showing the ability to extract the best out of the team’s albeit limited depth.

Assistant Coach: Sean Sweeney

Sweeney has been part of the Mavericks’ coaching staff since the 2021-22 season. Kidd loves having Sweeney on his staff as he has been his Assistant Coach since his debut in the 2013-14 season with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Sweeney was also a part of Dwyane Casey’s coaching staff from 2018 to 2021.

Assistant Coach: Jared Dudley

Dudley has been the Mavs’ Assistant Coach since the 2021-22 season too. He retired as a player in 2021 after spending 14 seasons in the league and immediately took the job as part of Kidd’s coaching staff.

Assistant Coach: Alex Jensen

Jensen has been Mavericks’ Assistant Coach since the 2023-24 season. Before joining the Mavs, he spent 10 seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Utah Jazz. Jensen also spent three seasons in the D-League (Now G-League) as HC of the Canton (Now Cleveland) Charge from 2011 to 2013 and won the D-League Coach of the Year honors in 2013.



Assistant Coach: Eric Hughes

Hughes is entering his second season as an Assistant Coach in Jason Kidd’s staff. He was part of Kidd’s first-ever coaching staff in the Brooklyn Nets. He then accompanied him to the Milwaukee Bucks for four years and returned to his coaching staff last year again.

Assistant Coach: Darrell Armstrong

Former NBA player Armstrong has been Mavericks’ assistant Coach since the 2009-10 season. The 1999 NBA Sixth Man of the Year played an instrumental role under former Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle to help the Mavs win the 2011 title.

Asistant Coach: Josh Broghamer

Broghamer joined the Mavericks coaching staff last season. Previously, he worked for the Cleveland Cavaliers as director of scouting and player development. Broghamer was a video coordinator and Assistant Coach during Kidd’s coaching tenure with the Bucks from 2014 to 2018.

Assistant Coach: Marko Milic

Milic has been a part of the Mavericks coaching staff since the 2022-23 season. During his playing days, he was teammates with Jason Kidd for two seasons when he was with the Phoenix Suns. As a part of the NBA European Ambassador program, he also coaches at various youth camps in Europe.

Assistant Coach: Keith Veney

Veney has been an Assistant Coach to the Dallas Mavericks since the 2023-24 season. Veney is currently overseeing the shooting development of the Mavericks.

Player Development Coach/ Assistant Coach & Head of Player Culture: God Shammgod

Shammgod has been a Player Development Coach for the Mavs since the 2019-20 season. Popular for his “Shammgod” move, he has done a terrific job of connecting with both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The 48-year-old has brought incredible vibes and has been a key part of Kidd’s coaching staff.