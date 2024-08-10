Dirk Nowitzki Evaluates Jason Kidd’s Role as a Head Coach in Fostering Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s Chemistry

Jason Kidd has done a brilliant job as the Dallas Mavericks Head Coach since 2021. Kidd earned his flowers last season for harmonizing the team’s two ball-dominant guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which led to an NBA Finals appearance for the Mavericks. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, who won the 2011 NBA championship with Kidd, was recently asked about his opinion regarding Kidd’s stint as a coach.

Nowitzki hailed the Mavs HC for managing his two elite guards seamlessly throughout the prolonged season. During a sit-down on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Show, the 46-year-old revealed that he still hangs out with his former teammate.

Nowitzki claimed that he always knew J-Kidd would be a Coach later on in his career because of the high game IQ and basketball knowledge displayed by the latter during his stint as a player for Dallas.

The 2011 Finals MVP lauded Kidd for balancing a stern and lenient approach as Mavs HC. Nowitzki explained why one needs to be flexible when coaching talents like Irving and Doncic. They are both innovative scorers who need the freedom to operate offensively. This is why the Mavs coaching system isn’t rigid, which allows both the guards to improvise plays on the go without having to adhere to strict sets.

Additionally, Kidd is known for his players-first image, which helps him connect with his roster. Doncic and Irving also have immense respect for their Head Coach because of the latter’s experience as an elite guard in the past. Therefore, the two stars also tend to respect his opinion and listen to his advice.

Nowitzki told Antetokounmpo,

“He[Jason Kidd] knows how to relate to players. They show him a lot of respect. He finds a good mix of being hard on them and letting them play. Luka and Kyrie, they are so dynamic and creative, that you have to give them room to play. So we have more sort of more of an open system and let these guys play.”

The German basketball legend gave his seal of approval to the brilliant job Kidd has done as Mavs’ Head Coach. The two former teammates have been close because of their involvement with the Mavs franchise.

Jason Kidd joked about bringing Nowitzki back as a Mavs player

On January 5, 2022, the Dallas Mavericks sent Dirk Nowitzki’s #41 jersey to the rafters. The ceremony took place less than three years after the German forward retired from the league. Therefore, Kidd had cheekily offered him a ten-day contract to once again hit the NBA hardwood as a Mavs athlete.

Kidd had asked, “Quick question, we are giving out 10 days. You wanna come back?”

Of course, Dirk politely rejected the offer. However, he has been actively involved with the squad.

The Mavs legend has been a guiding light for many players, motivating them frequently. His experience as a 2011 champion is invaluable for a squad that was just a few steps removed from a championship last season.