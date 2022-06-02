“Metta World Peace entered while Kobe Bryant was showering!”: The Lakers legend narrates how Ron Artest gave him support after the 2008 Finals loss to the Celtics

Kobe Bryant narrates the tale of how Metta World Peace made showering after an NBA Finals the most awkward moment of his life.

Kobe Bryant’s winning mentality is no fable. Everyone in the league is well aware of how the Mamba feels when he loses a game. Bryant is 5-2 in the NBA finals. And he does not like losing that one.

The last time he lost, the 2008 Finals against the Celtics, it was a rough one. After that, Kobe went on to go back-to-back and cemented his legacy with his 5th ring. One more than Shaq as he would say.

But today’s story is about a time when Metta World Peace or Ron Artest made it really awkward for Bryant in the shower. Keep in mind this was right after a Finals loss in 2008.

“I was pissed beyond belief when Metta World Peace walked in the shower”- Kobe Bryant

The Celtics just beat the Lakers in 6 games and Kobe Bryant is frustrated. They had just clawed back from a 3-1 deficit only to go on and lose the next game.

Kobe was visibly frustrated after the game and by his own recollection headed straight to the shower for at least an hour or so. This is where the story gets interesting. He hears a “YO! YO Kob!”

He turns around and sees Metta World Peace who says “This ain’t gonna happen no more, I’m here now and I’m gonna help you.” Metta continues “This is not gonna happen, I’m gonna have your back.”

Kobe was touched by the sentiment and thought “maybe we could like hug it out right now, but not really!”. Did he forget they were stark naked in the shower for a moment? Oh, Kobe!

The most bizarre part of the story here is that Metta was not part of the Lakers at the time! In fact, according to Kobe, he has no idea how he even came into the locker room, let alone the shower.

The good news is that Metta’s words came true and it did not happen again. They went back-to-back the following years.

