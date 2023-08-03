“Michael Jordan 4, Rest Of NBA 2”: Shaquille O’Neal Showcases MJ’s Dominance By Comparing Himself and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To The Bulls Legend

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the greatest players of all time. His accomplishments on the court far outclass some of his legendary peers. Recently, Shaquille O’Neal decided to remind his followers of this dominance with a story on Instagram, reminding them that MJ managed to grab a championship, MVP, Finals MVP, scoring title, and All-Defensive honors four times in his career. Something that only he and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have done only once.

Shaq has always had great admiration and respect for His Airness. He has long stated that Jordan is the undeniable GOAT, and has done all he could to promote this notion. He even took to social media, sharing 21 reasons why the six-time NBA Champion is the greatest player that ever lived.

Shaquille O’Neal reminds fans why Michael Jordan is the GOAT by comparing the latter with himself and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

It takes a lot of effort to be an NBA player, and even more to be considered a superstar, let alone the greatest player of all time. But, that is exactly what Michael Jordan did during his 14 seasons in the NBA. MJ was dominant and completely revolutionized the sport of basketball, so much so, that his accomplishments are still being talked about to this day.

Shaquille O’Neal, who is a great admirer of Jordan, recently shared an Instagram story reminding everyone of Jordan’s greatness. In the history of the NBA, only three players have managed to achieve the feat of winning a championship, MVP, Finals MVP, scoring title, and All-Defensive selection in one season. Shaq and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar managed to do it once in their careers. However, His Airness did the same, an astounding four times.

It truly is amazing just what MJ has done in his career. And, while his offensive game is well-renowned, his accomplishments on the other end are quite underrated. Not only has he won a Defensive Player of the Year award, but he also has the joint-highest All-Defensive team selections, with nine, tying only Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, and Gary Payton.

There can be no denying the fact that Jordan is the greatest thing to happen to the sport of basketball. Not only did he wow fans with his displays on the court, but his work off it changed the game forever. Some may say he propelled the NBA into the billion-dollar business it is today. And, to be fair to them, they’re not wrong.

Shaq once warned the NBA that they were lucky they never got to see him and MJ team up

Shaquille O’Neal has played with some incredible players in his 19-year career. Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James are but a few. However, one player he did not get to grace the court with was Michael Jordan.

That being said, Shaq shared a story warning the NBA that they were lucky. Lucky, that the opportunity for such a partnership never presented itself.

It certainly would have been quite the site to see the two run up and down the court. After all, they are two legends of the game, both of whom were dominant in their own right.