Michael Jordan Adds A $45000 Rolex To His Watch Collection Atop His $115 Million Superyacht

Michael Jordan likes to live life to the fullest. He’s known for having an extravagant lifestyle and constantly treating himself with expensive commodities. The Chicago Bulls legend was spotted donning one such glamourous product – a $45,000 Rolex – when spending time on his $115 million superyacht.

A popular Instagram account – @insaneluxurylife – shed light on the watch MJ donned during his trip to the superyacht with his wife, Yvette Prieto. His Airness had a $45,000 Rolex Day Date on his left wrist, specifically the 228235 model. This 18k Everose gold timepiece, introduced by Rolex almost eight years ago, has an olive green dial that he styled with a light green shirt.

Other notable features include Rolex’s iconic fluted bezel and their distinguished President bracelet, both of which contribute to the high value of this watch.

The 5x NBA MVP boasts multiple other prestigious pieces in his watch collection. These include a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, a Rolex Sky-Dweller, a Purnell Escape II Absolute Sapphire Blue Moon, and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked, among numerous others.

Jordan’s affinity to the finer things in life is clear from his timepiece collection, but if it still wasn’t, one of his 2022 purchases blows even the luxury watches out of the water, so to speak.

Jordan bought a superyacht in 2022

Michael Jordan is worth well over $3.2 billion due to his legendary NBA career and the virtue of being a smart businessman. He doesn’t shy away from using this staggering net worth to purchase flashy items. The $115 million superyacht that he bought is undeniably the most expensive such “item” in his ownership.

Abeking and Rasmussen built the “M’Brace Yacht” in 2018. But it wasn’t until 2022 that Jordan sought ownership of the luxurious vessel that is propelled by 2 Caterpillar diesel engines.

Jordan is a huge fan of expensive vehicles. This yacht is accompanied by several supercars – Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, Pininfarina Battista Targamerica, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, among others – and a private jet that he owns.