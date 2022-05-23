“Michael Jordan averaged 35 with 3 steals a game! MVP and DPOY? Put it in the bag!”: When the Bulls legend set the NBA ablaze in the 1987-88 season 

There are great individual seasons and then there are untouchable seasons. In 1987-88, Michael Jordan won the MVP and DPOY. Transcendent.

When certain players decide to torch the basketball court, there is not much you can do about it. Most of the time players can do this now and then. Michael Jordan did it for a whole season!

Imagine going out and facing a guy putting up 35 points a game and stealing the ball 3 times on average! We think the NBA was put in catatonic shock.

Jordan’s numbers have always been absurd. They are so inhuman and godlike that players today cannot even dream of putting them up.

His 1987-88 season was the stuff that legends are made of. MJ was entering his fourth season. He had never made it past the first round of the playoffs. It was about to change.

Michael Jordan’s 87/88 Season 🔥 MVP

DPOY

All-Star Game MVP

82 GMS

40.4 MPG (NBA High)

35 PTS (NBA High)

3.2 STL (NBA High)

1.6 BLK

5.9 AST

5.5 REB

54% FG 59 PTS, 78% FG

52 PTS, 65% FG

44 PTS, 9 AST, 5 BLK, 5 STL

32 PTS, 10 STL in 27 MINSpic.twitter.com/zIudTgNo2C — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 18, 2021

Michael Jordan won both MVP and DPOY! Took a lopsided Chicago Bulls team to 50 wins!

At the time, the Bulls were abysmal. Scottie Pippen was not even a fraction of the player he went on to become. Michael Jordan had to carry them on his back.

And carry he did. Not only did he average 35, but he also put up a stunning 3.2 steals and 1.6 blocks every game. Those were enough to fetch him the DPOY.

He also played all 82 games this season. Jordan scooping up the MVP along with the DPOY was a testament to his dominance.

That year, the Chicago Bulls made it out of the first round, the first time Michael would do that in his career. However, they were derailed in the next round by the Detroit Pistons.

In ‘87-‘88 Michael Jordan recorded: – 45 games with 30+ points / 50%FG A guard shooting 50% on 30+ points for majority of the season.. Unreal — The Ballfather (@StevenKelsey13) February 2, 2020

We reckon that this season will never be repeated. Nor will anyone even come close. Jinx? We don’t know. But we do know that Jordan’s feats should be celebrated, after all, he is The Greatest of All Time.

