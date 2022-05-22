“The Bulls won’t have won 7 rings in a row, even if Michael Jordan didn’t retire!”: When Steve Kerr talked about the fatigue deep postseason runs give and the 90s Bulls

Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr once talked about how the Bulls wouldn’t have won 7 rings in a row, even if MJ didn’t retire

A part of the legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s and the head coach of the great Warriors teams of the 2010s, Steve Kerr has done his fair share of winning and sustaining dynasties.

A sharpshooter who hit some big shots for the Bulls, Kerr was a valuable role player in his heyday. As a coach, his innovative tactics and analytical skills helped escalate the Warriors from a promising team to a dynasty.

Often regarded as one of the smartest individuals in the world of basketball, Kerr’s contributions to both dynasties he was a part of is invaluable.

On Opencourt, Kerr was once asked about the Bulls dynasty and a big question that surrounded them: Would they have won more rings if Michael Jordan did not leave to play baseball?

Kerr’s response was unexpected and spoke volumes about how challenging a title challenge is.

Why did Kerr dismiss the Bulls’ chances of adding more rings?

Kerr, without any disrespect to Michael Jordan, put into perspective why he believes the Bulls wouldn’t have won more rings.

Kerr states how emotionally and physically draining a long playoff run can be. Describing each game as “emotional”, Kerr describes how exerting it was to keep trying to win.

He goes on to say that he doesn’t think it is possible to dominate for more years than the Bulls actually did. Kerr’s words clarify how tough and focused every individual in a team has to be for them to be perennial contenders.

The challenges and demands of a championship run are often taken for granted. Steve Kerr, a serial winner, could have easily passed it off as an easy feat. Instead, he reveals how great a team has to be to even compete for a prolonged period.

Dynasties may make for boring viewing to some. But the effort and grit needed to become a dynasty should not be lost on the viewer.