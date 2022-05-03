“Michael Jordan bought a yacht for $21 million and named it ‘Mr. Terrible’”: How Bulls legend was urged to purchase his first yacht by wife, Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan bought his first yacht at a steep price of $21 million and hilariously went on to name it ‘Mr. Terrible’.

Michael Jordan has a net worth that is well over $2.5 billion and has spent that money he’s amassed on a variety of projects. He’s invested in his own steakhouses called ‘Michael Jordan’s Steakhouses’ while also being the co-founder of a waterfront restaurant called 1000 North in South Florida.

Jordan’s done everything from owning a NASCAR team known as the 23XI Racing team to owning an entire NBA franchise that he bought for $150 million and is now worth upwards of $700 million. While he’s made some smart investments like the ones mentioned above, he’s also made several purchases for the sake of luxury, and understandably so.

Also read: “18 year old LeBron James responds to adversity the same way Michael Jordan did”: Classic special on ‘Chosen One’ shows off his 52 points against Trevor Ariza in high school

Michael Jordan purchased a private jet (Gulfstream G550) for himself for a ‘lowly’ $61.5 million that he ended up customizing in 2017 to resemble the elephant print on some of his Air Jordan colorways. Above all else though, the one thing MJ has bought in the past that gets brought up the most is his yacht.

Michael Jordan bought a $21 million yacht and then bought another one.

Michael Jordan first entered the yachting industry by purchasing a yacht that he bought for $21 million. This is quite the hefty fee for a yacht as the average is anywhere between $300000 to $15 million. Of course, this is MJ we’re talking about here.

Also read: “Michael Jordan was intimidated when he first saw Shaq!”: His Airness recalls his first encounter with a menacing Big Diesel

Funnily enough, Jordan ended up naming this yacht that he bought ‘Mr. Terrible’ but this wouldn’t be the end of his journey in terms of buying yachts. He would one-up himself by buying a yacht that was worth $80 million, nearly 4 times the price of his first yacht.

This second yacht of his has everything from a movie theatre to a club to even a basketball court on it. Rightfully so, he nicknamed this yacht of his ‘Joy’.