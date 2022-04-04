Basketball

“Michael Jordan calls me every ‘motherf**ker’ and ‘son of a b**ch’”: Charles Barkley recalls just how him and the Bulls legend had a falling out

“Michael Jordan calls me every ‘motherf**ker’ and ‘son of a b**ch’”: Charles Barkley recalls just how him and the Bulls legend had a falling out
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Glenn Maxwell IPL 2022 availability: When will Glenn Maxwell join RCB?
Next Article
"Gearbox, the whole bodywork is gone, radiators" - Toto Wolff confirms Mick Schumacher's Saudi Arabia crash will not impact Haas cost cap
NBA Latest Post
“Michael Jordan calls me every ‘motherf**ker’ and ‘son of a b**ch’”: Charles Barkley recalls just how him and the Bulls legend had a falling out
“Michael Jordan calls me every ‘motherf**ker’ and ‘son of a b**ch’”: Charles Barkley recalls just how him and the Bulls legend had a falling out

Charles Barkley talks about exactly what transpired between him and Michael Jordan and how the…