Michael Jordan Credited His Iconic ‘Tongue Out’ Look To Father James Jordan’s Uncanny ‘Mechanic’ Habit: “I just picked it up from him”

Older Michael Jordan fans will remember his habit of sticking out his tongue at times while playing basketball. The Chicago Bulls legend would often have his tongue out, especially during memorable plays. The look eventually became one of the many recognizable traits that MJ became known for around the world. Speaking to Sports Illustrated back in November 1986, MJ revealed that he had actually picked up the habit from his father.

Advertisement

MJ’s father, James Jordan Sr., was a former Air Force officer who had a job at a textile mill. While working with his tools, James Jordan would often stick his tongue out subconsciously. This eventually became a habit that Michael himself picked up, and it stayed with him throughout his NBA career.

Michael Jordan revealed the reason behind the iconic “tongue-out” look

Michael Jordan was always extremely close to his father. As a kid, he looked up to his dad and would imitate a lot of things that he did.

Advertisement

This included sticking his tongue out while working. MJ explained to Sports Illustrated that his dad also had the same habit, and would stick his tongue out while doing “mechanical stuff.”

Jordan seemed disappointed and claimed that he knew kids around the world would imitate him. However, he was concerned of children biting their tongues off while trying to imitate him:

“My father used to have his tongue out when he’d be working, doing mechanical stuff, and I just picked it up from him. Coach [Dean] Smith wanted me to stop it when I was back at UNC. But it’s not a conscious thing. I can’t play with it in.”

Michael Jordan’s tongue-out habit simply became a part of his iconic look

Michael Jordan obviously worked on stature and confidence and wanted to seem scary to his opponents. His enigmatic presence was often seen to have a commanding effect on the opposition.

Advertisement

What’s more, Jordan was also known to push his teammates to the brink and demanded their best at all times. Once, when both Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen were out for the Bulls, Jordan demanded Toni Kukoc to deliver, and not embarrass the Air Jordans that he was wearing.

Kukoc responded with producing some of the best displays that he ever came up with, for the Bulls. While Jordan obviously cannot be given all of the credit, his drive and will to win often brought out the best in him and his teammates.