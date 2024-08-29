Michael Jordan Dances Up On His Wife Yvette While On Vacation

With Michael Jordan closely guarding his private life, it’s rare to witness moments of celebration from the legendary #23. Since marrying his wife, Yvette Prieto, in 2013, the couple has remained rather private, with events and European getaways being the rare exception.

This time, the couple was spotted at the Bagatelle restaurant in Mykonos. Though the restaurant is famous for its French cuisine, it was the music that got Michael Jordan on his feet.

Dressed in grey shorts and a black tee, MJ shared a few dance moves with his wife. Yvette, wearing a white dress, was facing Jordan as the two danced with their arms around each other. But in full vacation mode, Mike decided to dance up on his wife and turned around. She let out a laugh and caught on, embracing her husband from behind as he put the moves on.

The wine, the weather, and the cigar were all signs of a successful tropical getaway for Jordan and his wife. The dance moves were simply a bonus. Courtside Buzz’s Instagram page shared the video with the caption, “EVER SEEN A GOAT DANCE?”

A few weeks before Mike and Yvette were dancing gleefully in Mykonos, watchful fans spotted the couple in Italy, Spain, and France. The couple danced happily together in one of Capri’s most famous nightclubs. In St. Tropez, they took in the beach and enjoyed romantic boat rides around the coastal town.

Though it must be hard to pick a favorite from such a lavish itinerary, Jordan’s time at the Bagatelle Mykonos might just take the cake. The same saxophonist who made Jordan groove in the video above, later recognized the 6x NBA champion. Perhaps by his moves, or by his 6’6 stature.

The musician shot his shot and played the iconic intro to ‘Sirius’ for Jordan’s table. Even MJ himself clapped along and celebrated the moment, rewarding the saxophonist with a handshake.

‘Sirius’ by The Alan Parsons Project is a song synonymous with Jordan. It was the Bulls’ introduction song during his playing days and is a core memory for a lot of fans in the ’90s.

Even though The Alan Parsons Project didn’t earn much from the Bulls’ usage of their song, ‘Sirius’ is now known to many as Michael Jordan’s theme song. In October 2023, Jordan found himself in a similar situation when a restaurant played the tune for him and his wife.

Despite being retired for nearly 2 decades, Jordan is still extremely recognizable, and the fan service he gets wherever he goes just shows his impact, not only on basketball but on a global scale.