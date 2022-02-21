“Michael Jordan dapped everyone, but Charles Barkley up!”: Bulls legend continues to hold his strong decade-old grudge during 2022 All-Star weekend

Bulls legend Michael Jordan completely ghosts former best friend Charles Barkley during top 75 ceremony during All-Star weekend

Once upon a time, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be best friends.

Back in the day, the pair did everything together. Golfing, gambling, eating, and so, so much more. Heck, the two even went on Oprah together.

But then, one day, during his time on Inside the NBA, back in the time when MJ was still the owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, Chuck chose to criticize his best friend on the job he had been doing. Specifically, here is what he said.

“I love Michael, but he just has not done a good job (as an owner),” Barkley said in 2012. “Even though he is one of my great friends, I can’t get on here and tell you he’s done a great job.”

Not exactly the best thing to say on national television about a man known for taking things personally. And sure enough, to this day their friendship has never recovered from it.

In fact, things are still so bad, that even 10 years later, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley had a little moment during the 2022 All-Star weekend. And let’s just say, it wasn’t a pleasant one.

Michael Jordan barely looks at Charles Barkley while dapping up everyone else

Michael Jordan can be a pretty petty guy.

Many would argue all 6 of his championships came not because he wanted to win, but only because he wanted to prove somebody wrong. And frankly, while we wouldn’t go as far as to say that was his only motivation, it definitely was a massive part of it.

Now, as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets (formerly known as the Charlotte Bobcats), while the team has drafted well under his supervision, we wouldn’t quite say he has proven Charles Barkley wrong just yet. Au contraire, the team is still struggling to even make the playoffs.

Still, it appears that MJ is never going to be in any mood to accept it.

How can we tell? Take a look at the tweet below.

Jordan dapped everyone up and ignored Charles Barkley looool pic.twitter.com/d7r2yOhIu6 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 21, 2022

We know Cleveland, Ohio can be pretty darn cold during this time. But we doubt it even came close to MJ’s shoulder on this one.

