Michael Jordan Dealt With Terrible Traffic By Smoking a Cigar Before Every Home Game in 1993

Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Michael Jordan smokes a cigar on the first hole in the afternoon four-ball matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Throughout every Bulls championship celebration in the locker room, one thing was for certain: Michael Jordan would have a cigar in his mouth. Many recognize the Hall-of-Fame guard for his love of cigars. However, the amount that he would smoke during an 82-game season may come as a surprise to the majority. There isn’t an exact amount but at the very least, before each of the 41 home games, Jordan would enjoy a cigar.

Advertisement

Jordan’s love for cigars has extended to the present day. The billionaire doesn’t hesitate to spend extravagant amounts of money on cigars. His joy for smoking the fermented tobacco leaves has led for him to become quite knowledgeable regarding cigars.

The Bulls legend smoked his first cigar in 1991 following his first title. The feeling he experienced after smoking it, became something he grown attached to. It became a part of his daily routine.

The legendary Michael Jordan became a daily cigar smoker in 1993. At one point, Jordan was smoking a cigar while driving to his games at the old Chicago stadium.⁣ pic.twitter.com/nAMkHAs4fj — Cigar & Spirits Magazine (@cigarandspirits) August 27, 2020



In 2005, Jordan sat down with Marvin R. Shanken, editor and publisher of Cigar Aficionado. The two began discussing Jordan’s love for cigars when the six-time NBA champion opened up about how he was able to cope with the horrible Chicago traffic on the way to home games.

“Traffic was so bad it would take us an hour and 15 or an hour and a half, and I’m very tense,” Jordan said. “So I started smoking a cigar going to the games. In 1993. It became a ritual for every home game.”

Smoking cigars became very relaxing for Jordan. Whenever he was in traffic he would smoke cigars would help ease the stress of getting to the game. Once he began this ritual in 1993, by the time he reached the United Center (formerly the Chicago Stadium), he would be completely relaxed.

Bulls head coach Phil Jackson was quite aware of Jordan’s pre-game practice. He would check in on Jordan and say, “Ok? you had a long drive.” Jordan’s demeanor alone gave the legendary coach the answer he needed.

Before this interview, the majority of people didn’t know about Jordan’s habit. However, it helped him extensibly throughout his career. “It became such a relaxing thing to do,” Jordan proclaimed. MJ wanted a “Feeling of success and relaxation,” which he certainly attained before every game.

Many attest the Bulls’ sets of three-peats to Jordan’s tireless work ethic. That remains true but more recognition should be given to the impact cigars played on his mental wellbeing. Jordan’s love for cigars has never faded and it has been over 20 years following his retirement.