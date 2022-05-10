Israel Adesanya now is the 2nd highest Paid UFC Athlete next to the Megastar Conor McGregor after joining hands with Puma ‘Big Money’ Deal

UFC middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya has unveiled the PUMA collaboration and also ranks him 2nd Highest paid UFC athletes.

PUMA confirms Nigerian-born based in New Zealand as the first MMA fighter. Following the acquisition of football Megastar Neymar Jr. PUMA PUMA’s strong investment drive for athletes of all sports, representing style and personality, continues with this signing.

Adesanya, also known as ‘The Last Stylebender,’ will be the leading athlete across Zealand. Bringing her colorful splendor to the convention. It is becoming more and more common in PUMA. The brand expands its list of athletes in every sport to find people who go beyond that ‘current situation.’ Each person is something PUMA Oceania wants to improve, according to Pancho Gutstein, general manager.

“Not only is Israel a fearless athlete and an amazing talent and his memorable personality make him a standout figure, Taking the mark out of the shadows and light of sports entertainment is not an easy task, but with Adesanya on your side.” said Gutstein.

Adesanya On the Puma Deal

Adesanya says “I always enjoyed wrestling, dancing, and fashion. And PUMA on boarding with this it’s going to be HUGE. Now anything is possible ”

“I have never been in the mood for social media – independence is important,”.

Chris Boucher Puma Collaborations

Chris Boucher’s story was already the talk of the town with some of the most challenging sports dramas — from the homeless youth of Montreal to the NBA champion. However, beware of glittering points, for his story has recently received a lot of inspiration: the Toronto Raptors center is the new PUMA Basketball ambassador.

Boucher, who has been rocking the PUMA RS-Dreamer — J. Cole’s signature-court shoe recently, signed recently to the brand’s growing basketball line, which includes new stars LaMelo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Deandre Ayton. He will be partnering with PUMA to support the Toronto and Montreal basketball programs.

Boucher says ““I started from having no shoes, and then all the grind gave me a sneaker deal.”

