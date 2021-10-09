“Michael Jordan didn’t believe his first son was his own”: When the Bulls legend was skeptical that Jeffrey Jordan was his actual son at the time he was born

Michael Jordan was reportedly unsure of whether or not Jeffrey Jordan was his actual son at the time he was born in the late 1980s.

It’s quite rare for a superstar in the NBA to remain scandal-free as a rise in popularity usually results in a couple strange events and occurrences unearthing. Michael Jordan is someone who remained relatively scandal-free throughout his playing career and even after it, with the one exception for his supposed ‘gambling addiction’.

Of course, gambling isn’t illegal unless done whilst fixing games in your favor, so this ‘scandal’ cannot be classified as one. It’s safe to say that Michael Jordan was the face of the NBA while also being a sort of ‘positive light’ who was cast as a man who cannot do any wrong.

Unfortunately for MJ, he did have a slight error in judgement back in 1988 when his first son was born to Juanita Vanoy, his first wife who he was married to for 17 years.

Michael Jordan took quite some time to accept that his first son was truly his.

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy met in 1985 and immediately seemed to hit it off. They were engaged by 1987 and welcomed their first child, Jeffery Jordan a year later in 1988. The only problem was that Jordan was suspicious over whether or not Jeffery was his biological son or not.

“She told me she was pregnant, unwed, and that the father if the child was Michael Jordan. She felt she could not get Michael’s attention or cooperation or response without the retention of a legal representative,” said Vanoy’s attorney about what the NBA legend’s wife had told her at the time of this whole ordeal.

The 6x champ would eventually come to accept his first born as his son and Vanoy and him would eventually wed in November of 1989 and stay married for 17 years before calling it quits after splitting up ‘amicably’.