“I don’t need the vaccine, god will protect me!”: Kyrie Irving explains the idiotic reason behind why he has decided to go unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving makes a grand claim about a higher power amid controversy about his lack of vaccination

Kyrie Irving is back, ladies and gentleman! He is back like he never left.

After taking a sabbatical during the 2021 playoffs and the following offseason, the Nets star has once again managed to surround himself with the mysterious air of controversy. And at this point, most fans have started to treat it like one big TV show.

For those that don’t know, Kyrie Irving has not taken his vaccination shot just yet, and so far, the star has maintained he never will. As consequence, due to the rules in New York, the player wasn’t allowed to practice with the team until very recently. And, he still isn’t allowed to play any NBA games in the city.

Uncle Drew’s response?

Well… let’s just say the Nets have a lot to worry about.

Kyrie Irving says God will protect him and his people from Covid-19

Yes. This is really what he said. Take a look at the tweet below.

I am protected by God and so are my people. We stand together. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) October 9, 2021

Yes, god also decided to let millions around the globe die from the same thing he/she has decided to protect Kyrie Irving and his people from. They must truly be special!

All jokes and satire aside, if dealing with the Coronavirus was so easy, we wouldn’t need a vaccine. Yet, here we are.

Taking the shot has made a significant and positive impact on a large part of the population in several different countries. Heck, it is one of the biggest reasons why the world isn’t still in lockdown.

As Chuck said a while ago if you have doubted modern medicine all your life, fine, far enough. But, if this is the first time you’re raising this question, you’re not only being stupid enough to put your own life in danger, but also endangering the ones of those around you.

Get vaccinated people. It’s the only way we beat this virus.

