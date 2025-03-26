“Michael Jordan Doesn’t Wanna Talk to Me”: LeBron James Hopes for a Better Relationship With MJ Post Retirement

It’s nearly impossible to mention LeBron James without also bringing up Michael Jordan. Their names have become intertwined in the neverending debate about who deserves the title of the greatest player of all time. While both have shown mutual respect for each other, they haven’t spoken much off the court.

The NBA GOAT debate may very well have jeopardized James and Jordan’s relationship for the foreseeable future. The Lakers superstar revealed that he doesn’t have a close relationship with the Bulls legend. However, there is no animosity from the league’s all-time leading scorer. He actually hopes to grow the connection between the two post-retirement.

LeBron made a guest appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. During his extensive conversation, he began discussing his relationship with MJ, or lack thereof. He does believe they are in a “good spot,” although they don’t speak frequently.

“We don’t talk ’cause I’m still playing. [MJ] is one of the most ruthless competitors there is. MJ doesn’t want to talk to me until I’m done,” LeBron said.

The reason Jordan and James aren’t that close is because LeBron is still active. The six-time NBA champion is one of the most fierce competitors even in retirement. LeBron is aware of that and doesn’t hold any grudges or hard feelings toward Jordan.

LeBron actually sees similarities in his relationships with Jordan and Kobe Bryant. James was never close with Bryant until they played together in the Olympics for Team USA in 2008 and 2012. It wasn’t until LeBron joined the Lakers and Kobe retired that their relationship transitioned from a competitive one. He hopes that the same could happen with Jordan.

LeBron looks up to Jordan

It is no secret that LeBron considers Jordan as an idol. He wears the jersey number 23 solely because of MJ. In 2013, James opened up about what Jordan meant to him during a sit-down interview with Chris Broussard.

“I definitely look at MJ as the greatest,” LeBron admitted. “Without MJ, there’s no me. He gave me hope.”

LeBron’s viewpoint on the greatest may have shifted as his dominance over the league increased. However, his perception of Jordan remained unchanged. The two embraced each other at the NBA’s Top-75 Ceremony, which hopefully was a sign of what’s to come in the future.