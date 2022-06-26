Basketball

Michael Jordan earned $7 million 32 years ago but had to put on 15 pounds of muscle to bear Isiah Thomas and Pistons’ physicality

Michael Jordan earned $7 million 32 years ago but had to put on 15 pounds of muscle to bear Isiah Thomas and Pistons’ physicality
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
How Michael Schumacher used $2.4 Million to rescue his brother Ralf
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan earned $7 million 32 years ago but had to put on 15 pounds of muscle to bear Isiah Thomas and Pistons’ physicality
Michael Jordan earned $7 million 32 years ago but had to put on 15 pounds of muscle to bear Isiah Thomas and Pistons’ physicality

Michael Jordan forced himself to put on 15 pounds of muscle with help from trainer,…