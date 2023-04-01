Michael Jordan Facing $416 Million Lawsuit ‘Over His Face’ Resurfaces Amid Dwayne Johnson-Disney Spectacle

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A coalition of powerful streaming services recently won $30 million against two piracy websites. Disney, joined by Apple, Netflix, and a few more studios filed took Dwayne Johnson to court over copyright infringement. The studios accused Johnson of generating upwards of $3 million per annum by distributing movies and show illegally.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, is not involved in this lawsuit. Just because the accused is The Rock’s namesake, fans have confused the two. To clear it up conclusively, Dwayne Johnson the actor has not been sued by Netflix and Disney.

Unsurprisingly, this controversy has cleared unearthed past instances of lawsuits that were too strange to be real. While this may just be a case of mistaken identity, in Michael Jordan’s case, he faced a $416 million lawsuit from a man who looked like him.

Michael Jordan was sued by a lookalike

In 2006, Michael Jordan faced perhaps the weirdest lawsuit in his life. Which is saying much considering all the lawsuits the legendary basketball has faced. But the one in 2006 was by far the strangest.

Michael was sued by a look-alike for his resemblance to the former Bulls superstar. A man named Allen Heckard alleged that their resemblance caused him a lot of trouble and requested $416 million in his lawsuit.

When asked about it, Allen narrated the troubles of looking like the most popular athlete on the planet. He claimed everyone accused of him being Michael Jordan. Standing at just 6ft, Allen emphasized that the constant accusations had an adverse effect on his emotional and mental well-being.

Allen Heckard: “I’m constantly being accused of looking like Michael, and it makes it very uncomfortable for me. Even when I go to the gym I’m being accused of playing ball like him.”

Remember the time Michael Jordan got sued by doppelganger? Lol that was wild. — Ramsey Dale (@Kingofmidrange) April 1, 2023

Heckard dropped the lawsuit against MJ

Heckard’s lawsuit surprisingly also included Nike’s Phil Knight The brand had played a big role in Michael’s career, so it wasn’t that surprising that Heckard included them in his lawsuit. However, he was seeking $416 million from Nike as well.

The two demands meant Heckard was seeking $836 million in damages for what he claimed was 15 years of trouble. Fortunately, Heckard dropped the lawsuit later in 2006. Though its end was inevitable, it still remains one of the weirdest lawsuits in history.