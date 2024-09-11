Michael Jordan Sports $90K Audemars Piguet Watch at New York Fashion Week 2024

Michael Jordan is honored at halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan made a surprise appearance at the New York Fashion Week and was dressed to impress. However, the six-time NBA champion’s incredible timepiece stole the attention away from his outfit.

The Hall of Famer was wearing a shiny green blazer and a sleek black t-shirt underneath. He paired it with a 50th Anniversary 18K Pink Gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph.

The khaki green dial of the watch coupled with the alligator strap of the same color went together seamlessly with his blazer. The timepiece is currently retailing at a whopping $90,000.

The watch is made up of 18-carat pink gold. The diameter of the watch is 41 mm while its thickness is 12.4 mm. The octagonal-shaped bezel and the pink gold case are perfectly sandwiched between the shades of green.

The Royal Oak texture of the hands comes with a luminous coating giving an elegant look to this timepiece. Jordan attended the New York Fashion Week with his wife Yvette Prietto, who wore a black mini dress with a sparkling neckline.

While the couple were exiting the venue, they expertly dodged the media. But the paparazzi were able to snap a few pictures of the Bulls icon sporting the luxurious watch.

The NBA legend is fond of acquiring rare timepieces. He’s the proud owner of a rose-gold Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, an iconic watch that the company no longer produces. Crafted out of 18-carat rose gold, the hour-markers of the timepiece are made up of diamonds.

The all-950 platinum casing and a vibrant icy blue dial, give this watch a rare air, fit for Jordan’s stature. But he isn’t a fan of fancy watches. The five-time NBA MVP loves donning sporty watches too.

During the 2022 All-Star game, he was seen wearing Limited Urwerk UR-210 ‘Black Platinum’ which is DLC-coated with Titanium and platinum. The watch is among the most unique timepieces Jordan owns.

Its hour markers are limited to the bottom half instead of circling the entire dial. It is a manual wound watch, which requires less winding when someone is active. Jordan’s watch collection is as impressive as his stellar career and every time he’s out and about, the world gets to see another of his magnificent timepieces.