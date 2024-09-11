Spotted: Michael Jordan Attends 2024 New York Fashion Week with Wife Yvette Prieto

Since his retirement from the NBA, Michael Jordan’s public appearances have been far and few between. So, when he shows up at high-profile events, it usually causes a stir in the NBA community. NBA fans were excited to see him at New York Fashion Week just a while ago.

Alongside the Chicago Bulls legend was his wife of 11 years, Yvette Prieto. Being a former model herself, the 46-year-old likely took a special interest in the exhibition.

After the event, the couple was spotted getting into the car, where the press hounded them. However, MJ and his wife dodged all requests for photographs and interviews, choosing to leave promptly instead.

Jordan’s outfit for the event was simple yet classy. He wore beige trousers, to pair with a black shirt and a green blazer. The blazer matched the color of his 50th Anniversary 18K Pink Gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Chronograph. The watch has a green dial with a matching green alligator strap.

But it was his sneakers that stole the show.

The 61-year-old debuted the Jordan Flight Court x Who Decides War shoes at the event. These shoes were designed by Who Decides War’s co-founder, Tela D’Amore, and was revealed on her Instagram account. With the face of the Jordan Brand rocking it, the $115 pair of sneakers will likely see a massive buzz surrounding it.

Of course, Jordan wasn’t the only one commanding attention. There were many other NBA personalities at the event. And they seemed to bring their A-game with their outfits.

Stephen Curry, Jaylen Brown, and many others were also spotted at the New York Fashion Week

Stephen Curry was seen sporting a navy blue leather jacket to pair with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. Much like Jordan, his outfit was simple, yet full of class.

Jaylen Brown was also seen at the event with his partner Kysre Gondrezick. The 2024 Finals MVP was seen wearing a sleek double-breasted navy-blue blazer along with pin-striped trousers. His bow shared the formal theme, wearing a grey blazer along with midnight blue trousers.

As one might expect, not all the big names were associated with the NBA. F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton wore a black double-breasted suit to pair with a chain and black sunglasses.

Perhaps the most high-profile couple at the event, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, also graced the show with their presence. The NFL star wore a simple black shirt to pair with black trousers, while the pop star wore a graceful cream dress that wowed many at the event.