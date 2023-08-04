Michael Jordan ‘Fondly’ Remembered How $350 a Bottle Cincoro Tequila Started His Final Text Chain With Kobe Bryant: “This Tequila Is Awesome!”

Kobe Bryant had always considered Michael Jordan as his idol. He tried emulating Jordan in every possible manner, from his playing style to his mannerisms. Michael Jordan also acknowledged Kobe as his little brother sometime after Kobe was drafted into the league in 1997. After his storied and inspiring 20 years in the league, Kobe’s death in 2020 shattered everyone in the NBA community, none more so than Jordan. Speaking about Kobe in 2021, Jordan fondly recalled how his last chain of text messages with the Mamba was about Jordan’s $350 per bottle Cincoro Tequilla.

In 2019, MJ teamed up with Lakers co-owner Jeanie Buss, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, and Grousbeck’s then-fiancee Emilia Fazzalari to form Cincoro Tequilla. And after their brand released its Tequila, MJ sent a few bottles to ‘The Black Mamba’. Jordan’s last line of texts with Kobe Bryant came during this time, as the Bulls legend once recalled.

Michael Jordan fondly reminisces about the last line of texts he had sent to Kobe Bryant

Like everybody else, Michael Jordan was miserable after hearing the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. He had lost the little brother who looked up to him as an idol. In their final line of text messages, Jordan and Kobe chatted about family, basketball, and Jordan’s tequila brand Cincoro, weeks before Kobe’s untimely demise.

In a 2021 interview with ESPN’s Jackie MacMaulan, Jordan fondly recalled these messages and talked about how he preserved them, even though they might bring tears to his eyes. Speaking about Kobe’s final weeks of life, Jordan said:

“He was just so happy. He was doing so well.”

When they chatted, Jordan had just launched his new tequila brand. As a gesture of his love for Kobe, MJ shared a bottle of his $350 tequila with him, who became a fan with its first taste. Here is an excerpt of the final conversation between Jordan and Kobe on texts.

Kobe: “The tequila is awesome”

Jordan: “Thank you, my brother.”

Perhaps, Jordan’s reason for preserving this conversation might be to forever reminisce about how happy they both were back then. This rare interview gives fans a glimpse into Kobe Bryant’s life just briefly before the world lost him. In 2021, Kobe was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame posthumously. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, designed a physical exhibit for the Mamba, reminding the world how much he loved, and impacted the game of basketball.

Kobe Bryant once texted Michael Jordan at 2 AM asking for basketball tips for his daughter Gigi

Kobe and MJ always kept in touch through calls or texts. Although MJ found Kobe’s constant texting and calls ‘annoying’, he was still open enough to cater to them. Kobe would approach Jordan for everything like he really was his elder brother. Once Kobe texted Jordan at 2 AM seeking basketball advice for his then 12-year-old daughter, Gigi Bryant. Remembering this instance, Jordan recalled:

“I remember maybe a couple of months ago. He sends me a text and he said, ‘I’m trying to teach my daughter some moves and I don’t know what I was thinking or what I was working on. What were you thinking about as you were growing up trying to work on your moves?’ I say, ‘What age?’ and he says ’12!’ I said, ’12? I was trying to play baseball!’ He sends me a text back saying, ‘laughing my a** off.’ This was at 2 o’clock in the morning.”

Looking back at all these conversations, MJ couldn’t help but shed tears remembering Kobe Bryant. These simple instances highlight the man Kobe Bryant was and the legacy he has left behind for the world.