“Michael Jordan Gene”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Superman Rival’ Explains Why Anthony Edwards Is Better Than Victor Wembanyama to Start a Franchise

Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards are easily the two most exciting youngsters in the league right now. While everyone is looking to anoint the next ‘Face of the League‘ with LeBron James approaching the end of his career, these two present a strong challenge for the throne. However, one of the NBA’s most dominant centers ever thinks that a 6’4 Anthony Edwards should be an automatic choice over Wembanyama, who is a foot taller than the former, for a team that is looking for a centerpiece.

During his recent appearance on The OGs podcast with Mike Miller and Goran Dragic, Dwight Howard had some hot takes. As we know, Howard is looking for another opportunity to get back into the league. But he may not be getting a call from the San Antonio Spurs soon.

While being asked to pick a player to start a franchise, Howard went with Anthony Edwards immediately. He was not very keen on the rookie center presiding over San Antonio. The 38-year-old said, “If I’m a free agent, I am looking at San Antonio, but I’m just looking at them.”

Howard said that Wemby is a phenomenal player with a lot to offer. However, for Superman, Edwards is a better choice in this scenario. While admitting his weakness for Ant’s Atlanta roots, the former Lakers star said, “The reason why I would go with Anthony Edwards is because he’s young, he’s charismatic, he has that Jordan gene.”

Howard also broke down the reason behind the attention that Ant-Man gets. He said that for fans of the sport, a guard and his style of playing will be much more appealing than that of a center.

This is why Ant-Man has a lead over Wemby in the popularity contest. However, we are yet to see both players’ ceilings. That could change a lot of things in the league’s hierarchy.

Comparing Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards

Ant-Man had a three-year head start over Wemby as he started his NBA career in 2020. In these years, he has had a chance to grow and be more prepared for the challenges in the league. Wemby just concluded his rookie season with 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game.

As for their statistics, while going against one another, Ant has averaged 27.8 points, seven assists and 6.3 rebounds in four games. Wemby, on the other hand, is not so far behind with 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and four assists against the Wolves. Both of them have an opportunity to become the next face of the league. The only thing that will get them there is consistency while performing at the highest level.