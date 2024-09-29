mobile app bar

Michael Jordan Got Tricked Into A Cheeky Handshake Upon Buying A Chevy Blazer Says Ray Scarpelli

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan Got Tricked Into A Cheeky Handshake Upon Buying A Chevy Blazer Says Ray Scarpelli

Credits: Imagn Images

Did you know that Chevrolet was Michael Jordan’s first-ever endorsement deal for a sum of $200,000 during his rookie year in 1984? MJ endorsed the brand for several years. Fast forward to 30 years, Ray Scarpelli has made quite a name for himself as the third-generation owner of the Chicago-based automobile dealership, Ray Chevrolet. However, there is another achievement he likes to boast about.

Scarpelli claims to be among the fewest people who got the better of Michael Jordan without facing any consequences. The story centered around his visit to MJ’s Highland Park mansion in the late 1990s. He went there with his family to deliver a Chevy Blazer from their dealership. This gave a preschooler Scarpelli the perfect opportunity to tease Jordan. He pulled a trick straight from the playground.

Young Scarpelli first raised one hand to the sky and then brought it down to signal for a handshake. Just as Jordan was about to oblige, he pulled his hand back. Although it was meant for fun, MJ undoubtedly didn’t see it that way.On CHGO Sports, Scarpelli reflected on this moment and its aftermath.

“This is my first time meeting MJ… I’m 5, 6 [years old] something like that and we had this thing that we did on the playground just to mess with people. We go up high, down low like you’re going for a handshake, then you pull it back and go, ‘Too slow’. And I did that to MJ… He gave me this look like, ‘I’m gonna kill you.'”

This moment became unforgettable in his life for a good reason. Not many have ever attempted to pull tricks like this on MJ. Those who dared faced immediate shutdown from him. Yet, Scarpelli crossed that line without any repercussions. As a result, he walked away with a story to brag about for the rest of his life.

“I still to this day [can not believe that]. I wasn’t like a star athlete or anything in high school but that’s like, ‘I got MJ.'”

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these