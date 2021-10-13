“Michael Jordan has done more spectacular things than any basketball player I’ve ever seen”: Jerry West lauds the GOAT while revealing one of the best MJ plays ever

On a recent podcast appearance, Lakers legend Jerry West dishes out some huge compliments for former Chicago Bulls GOAT Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is easily one of the greatest players the league has ever witnessed. Apart from being one of the most impactful players, Mike was considered a basketball god. Till today, fans rave about his insane gameplay and achievements.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 10 Scoring titles, 11 All-NBA selections, 6 NBA championships, 6 Finals MVP and 5 league MVPs under his belt, MJ has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history to rightfully claim the GOAT title. Jerry West happens to be one of the many former legends who just cannot stop lauding His Airness. In a recent podcast appearance, West spoke about a lot of things and one of the topics he discussed was the greatness of MJ. On the "Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. & Hatch", West said:

“This guy has done more spectacular things than any basketball player I’ve ever seen. The thing that people don’t realise, is some of the stuff he could do… he was the best defensive player in the league. I mean, he was the best offensive player right.”

Jerry West compliments Michael Jordan for his athleticism and talks about one of MJ’s most spectacular plays ever

Jerry West further spoke about Jordan’s incredible athleticism, narrating one of Air Jordan’s UNC moments.

“His athleticism… he was in Carolina and they were running I forget 100 or 40-yard dash, and he ran some spectacular numbers and the late dean smith who was a really good friend of mine and also Roy Williams who just retired at North Carolina, we were all close, and they were talking about him, I think he was running a 100 or something, he ran in some spectacular time wow.

One of the coaches said something to him differently and he said ‘oh I can do better than that’ and he went out two-tenths of a second faster.”

The Logo finally spoke about Mike’s iconic dunk over Patrick Ewing.

“Vertical jump means a lot. But it means a lot to the ones who have skills, right? Some guys jump quickly, some guys have to wind up, yeah? Michael Jordan was like a cat. There’s one play that particular that’s really interesting to me. They were playing against the New York Knicks, he caught the ball on the baseline and he started this way and he turned around. He dunks it over in such a little short area. I mean this area he was only jumping this way. Some guys need a little bit more room, right? Yeah, he dunked this ball over him I said ‘oh my god’.

And I watched him play in college. I watched him play when he was trying out for the Olympic team and I was there for three days. Terrell, there’s, I know you have some unbelievable athletes in the NFL and to take the battering they take and they still, they have that extra gear. This guy had an extra gear oh my god. I just maybe, the most he’s the most skilled player.”

