“Passing up on Kobe Bryant was the worst mistake the Clippers ever made”: NBA Twitter reacts as rare footage of the Black Mamba working out for LAC goes viral

Rare footage of Kobe Bryant working out for the Los Angeles Clippers before the 1996 NBA Draft goes viral on social media.

Kobe Bryant was one of the very few superstars who dedicated his entire career to one city. The Mamba was a Los Angeles legend, wearing the Purple & Gold representing the Lakers for 20 long years. And in those 2 decades, Bean helped LAL be one of the greatest franchises ever winning 5 Championships.

Not many might know this, Kobe was actually very close to playing for the Lakers’ rivals – the Los Angeles Clippers. Back in 1996, the Clippers had invited Bryant for a workout before the draft. Hoping to enter the league, directly coming out of high school, LAC didn’t want to take a gamble with drafting Kobe with their 7th pick.

Several years later, Bryant spoke about his workout with the Clippers and why they didn’t want to draft on the then-17-year-old kid.

“I actually had a really good and fun workout with the Clippers. I did. I had a really good workout with the Clippers. And then they told me, ‘this is the best workout we’ve ever seen. So I’m excited, let me come to LA. So I said ‘alright, you’re going to draft me?’ – No…So I asked them why wouldn’t they draft me? They said ‘well, we want to turn things around with our organization. And we felt like if we drafted a 17 -year-old kid, then the city of Los Angeles wouldn’t take it seriously. So they said we can’t draft you.”

NBA Twitter reacts to rare footage of Kobe Bryant working out with the Clippers before the 1996 Draft

Recently, some rare footage of Kobe Bryant working out with the Clippers before the 1996 NBA Draft was floating around social media.

And NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy as the clip went viral.

Clearly, not drafting Kobe Bryant was a mistake the Clippers will surely regret. However, the Lakers were the lucky ones, as their gambles paid off.