“Michael Jordan has done the unthinkable!”: When His Airness hilariously missed a wide-open dunk in Madison Square Garden during the prime of his career

Michael Jordan once missed an open dunk on a fast break, and it was during his prime Chicago Bulls days

Michael Jordan was possibly the most entertaining athlete of all time during his hay-day. Actually, now that we think about it, it wouldn’t be much of a stretch to give him that title definitively.

Early on in his career, while his shooting was far from a liability, it wasn’t as reliable as some of the younger fans would think. So, the young man had to take his talents into the lane. And hoo boy, his array of double-clutch layups, athletic passes, and overall dexterity were incredible. But nothing, and we mean nothing, came even remotely close to his soul-snatching dunks.

If catching bodies was a crime, His Airness would be in jail for a billion lifetimes. The guy had springs in his heels and a mentality that just wouldn’t let him back down. And during his prime, when his jump shot became his greatest weapon, his dunks only got that much more fearsome.

He was so dominant during this time, that you couldn’t imagine the man missing any shot if given an open enough opportunity. But, there was one time, when the man reminded us all, that perhaps, just maybe, he is actually a human being. And even the greatest fans of the player can’t stop chuckling to it, to this day.

Let’s get into it.

Michael Jordan once missed a wide-open dunk during a fast break, against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden

And no, we’re not lying. That really happened.

As many fans from the era know, in 1992, the New York Knicks were starting to become a rival of the dominant Chicago Bulls.

Even before this time, Michael Jordan loved putting on a show in Madison Square Garden. So when he played against his rival, in their backyard, you’d expect the man to be taking no prisoners.

That part of Michael Jordan was what other players and teams feared the most. No mistakes, no restraint. Just buckets, and complete humiliation. But well, it seems Jordan also had a moment where he didn’t exactly cover himself in glory.

Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Now, at the end of the day, it’s just a missed dunk, and of course, the man did go on to win it all during that very season.

However, with the god-like aura the man had even back then, it is a bit funny to think that the man nicknamed ‘Air Jordan’ missed a wide-open dunk.

