“Kevin Garnett really cropped Ray Allen out of his IG story, damn!”: The Big-ticket keeps the 9-year-old Celtics beef going with his shocking social media activity

Kevin Garnett suspiciously crops Ray Allen while posting a picture of the Boston Celtics big three from back in the day

We don’t think there can ever be too many players as competitive and nasty as Kevin Garnett was.

The former Boston Celtics star was infamous for being arguably the best trash talkers in the game. As many players have revealed, the man had no limits. He was no stranger to crossing the line, and would routinely do a ballet hop across it during every game. And this towards people who looked up to him while growing up.

So, if the man had no conscience for people that hadn’t even done him wrong, imagine how petty the man could be if they actually did. Well, actually we don’t have to imagine at all.

Ever since 2012, KG and Ray Allen have had beef of sorts. And while the latter has mostly shown that he’s over it, the former seems like he’s going to hold into it forever.

Let’s get into it.

Kevin Garnett crops Ray Allen out of a photo that originally featured both of them, alongside Paul Pierce and Rajon Rondo

For those that don’t know what’s happening here, let us explain.

Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett were teammates from 2007 to 2012 and were even extremely close as friends. However, at one point, Allen realized that the Celtics won’t be winning any more championships. And with there being some turmoil within the team as well at the time, the man decided to jump ship to the Celtic’s biggest rivals at the time, the Miami Heat.

KG was livid and called him a traitor. And frankly, it seems that emotion has continued over to this day with his most recent activity on social media. Take a look at the tweet below.

KG just cropped Ray Allen out on his IG story💀 pic.twitter.com/8LJIx33QLo — BostonCelticsForever (@BostonCelts4eva) August 22, 2021

They don’t come as petty as Kevin Garnett anymore, that’s for sure.

It has been 9 whole years since the player’s move. Maybe time can’t heal all wounds after all.

