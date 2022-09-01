Michael Jordan’s HOF speech was eerily 23 minutes and 23 seconds long, with 23 million views

Coincidentally, Michael Jordan had a 23-minute & 23-seconds long speech during his Hall-Of-Fame enshrinement.

Michael Jordan is one of the game’s greatest. The sporting icon played in the NBA for 15 seasons over 3 stints and managed to rack up one of the most decorated trophy cabinets the league has ever seen.

MJ’s stellar resume includes 14 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, 1 DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades. It is pretty evident why the 6-foot-6 prolific scorer was considered as the basketball god.

Judging from this incredible list of achievements and his jaw-dropping mixtape, it is clear as to why basketball enthusiasts regarded the Bulls legend as the consensus GOAT over the likes of LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NBA Reddit reacts as Michael Jordan had a 23:23 minute long HOF speech with 23 million views

Apart from being a sensational athlete, “His Airness” is one of the most influential individuals the world of sports has witnessed. One of the best examples of Mike’s impact was how he managed to popularise the number 23.

Air Jordan repped #23 for almost the entirety of his illustrious career.

Spookily, Michael’s Hall-Of-Fame speech was 23 minutes & 23 seconds long. What’s even crazy is that the video even has 23 million views on YouTube.

As soon as this crazy fact went viral on social media, NBA Reddit blew up with reactions.

We are sure that MJ didn’t intend for this to happen. However, we know for a fact that he would be absolutely delighted after learning this fact.

