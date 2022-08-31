Michael Jordan gave Isiah Thomas 49 reasons to never “freeze him out” of an All-Star game

After Isiah Thomas and the big stars decided to freeze out Jordan in the 1985 All-Star game, the rookie got his revenge the next game by scoring 49 points on Isiah Thomas.

In his rookie season, Michael Jordan established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, displaying incredible maturity and dominance on both ends of the court.

His phenomenal rookie season earned him his first All-Star appearance in the 1984/85 season. This occasion was intended to promote his new partnership with Nike and Air Jordan shoes.

1986 | Special | Be All You Can Be | Highlights Of Michael Jordan In His Rookie Bulls Season#NBA #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/S8lDzFx6AL — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) August 28, 2022

According to Dr. Charles Tucker, the rest of the NBA stars wanted to ‘freeze out’ Jordan at the main event. Tucker who advised Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas against it, said they wanted to teach him a lesson.

“The guys weren’t pleased with his demeanor up here. They made the decision to teach him a lesson. On defense, Magic and George were tough on him, and on offense, they simply didn’t give him the ball. That’s why they’re laughing.” said Charles Tucker.

Jordan, on the other hand, never wanted to impose his popularity. He did not want to overshadow other players. Michael looked up to many of them as a kid, particularly Julius Erving.

“When I went there, I was very quiet. I didn’t want to go there acting like a big-shot rookie, and you have to respect me.” Jordan later stated.

Also, read – “Except Kobe Bryant, I would trade everyone in the league for LeBron James”: Danny Ainge assessed a 15-year-old’s value more than almost every NBA player

Michael Jordan dropped 49 points on Isiah Thomas and the Pistons after the 1985 All-Star game freezeout

The rivalry between Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas has long been attributed to a well-documented theory. It involves the Detroit Pistons point guard who allegedly froze out Jordan during the 1985 NBA All-Star Game. The players were preventing the ball from reaching his hands.

Coming into the All-Star Game, Jordan was very popular. But several stars, including Johnson, Thomas, and George Gervin, decided to give him a run for his money. Magic and Gervin defended MJ brilliantly, while Thomas refused to pass the ball to Jordan.

All of the players involved refused to acknowledge a freeze-out.

📅 On this day in 1985, @chicagobulls rookie Michael Jordan had 49 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a 139-126 win over the Pistons. This was Jordan’s first game following the purported All-Star freezeout. No rookie has recorded at least 45p/15r/5a in a single game since. pic.twitter.com/Dbt1q3bA2P — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 12, 2021

Jordan was enraged by this and resolved to exact his vengeance. He had 49 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals against Thomas’ Detroit Pistons just two days after the All-Star Game. Larry Jordan, his father, was not surprised and stated that he knew his son was mentally tough.

“A couple of other things happened in the course of his career that I was aware of,” Larry stated. “Like after the 1985 NBA All-Star Game, when Isaiah and Michael were iced out. Guess who got to play him in the next game? He had 49 points against Thomas’ Pistons in the Bulls’ first game back from the All-Star break, which the Bulls won in overtime. He has an unfathomable killer instinct and a will to win like I’ve never seen before.”

Jordan may have taken this personally, as he often does, and it may have played a role in his legendary career.

Also, read – Dwyane Wade’s teammate thinks 6’6″ Michael Jordan wouldn’t be able to score on 6’11” Giannis Antetokounmpo