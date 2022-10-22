“Michael Jordan is in Hell!”: NBA Fans Troll the Goat After Terry Rozier Attends Press Conference in the Most Bizzare Fit

Aug 14, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR team owner Michael Jordan looks on during the Federated Auto Part 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. However, their “weird” players has many fans guessing he wishes otherwise.

In 2010, the then-Charlotte Bobcats were acquired by one of the greatest players of all time. Michael Jordan bought the team for a massive $275 million.

Things weren’t exactly looking good for the Hornets before then and things didn’t look better after. 397 wins to 546 losses in 12 years of ownership aren’t what fans were hoping for.

In addition to this, recent times have seen the franchise bring in some intriguing players, to say the least. Players that make fans think that MJ must be in hell.

Terry Rozier’s press conference fit has many fans trolling Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets

Halloween is almost here and fans and players cannot wait. However, Terry Rozier or Scary Terry’s most recent fit has many wondering if the Hornets star can’t wait any longer.

Following the team’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Rozier came to the post-match press conference with a green jacket, an orange ski mask, and shades to match. The outfit was so bizarre that many fans began trolling the team’s owner Michael Jordan!

Michael Jordan is in hell https://t.co/CnbcQ80skt — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) October 22, 2022

It certainly was a questionable fashion decision from Rozier. Safe to say that MJ wouldn’t be caught dead wearing that.

Nonetheless, the Hornets guard isn’t the only weird player on the roster. Charlotte is home to a number of the league’s modern eccentrics.

LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and the weird roster that Michael Jordan and the Hornets have assembled

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA. The team’s current crop of talent has the potential to take the league by storm. However, this isn’t just in terms of skill, but in weirdness as well.

With players like LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington, and Miles Bridges on the team, the Hornets are home to some interesting characters. It’s clear to see that Michael Jordan and the front office have a lot to deal with.

Nevertheless, the city of Charlotte, North Carolina will be hoping that this team of eccentrics can someday win them a championship.

