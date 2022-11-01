“Michael Jordan is My GOAT, He doesn’t Get Political!”: Donald Trump Once Brutally Slammed LeBron James For a Bogus Reason

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan is by far the greatest player of all time. However, in recent times, the conversation surrounding the topic of the GOAT has gotten quite complex. In particular due to the presence of LeBron James.

The King is a serious contender for MJ’s title as the GOAT. And given how good they are at basketball, more and more parameters are being introduced to help with the judging.

This includes politics, something that Jordan was never heavily involved in. This very reason is why he is the greatest in the eyes of Donald J. Trump.

Donald Trump prefers Michael Jordan to LeBron James because he isn’t political

Back in 2020, Donald Trump and The King, LeBron James were mentioned together in the news. This was because LeBron had a lot to say about the then-U.S. President’s tenure.

Something Trump did not appreciate. As such, he decided to throw his hat into the GOAT debate when he got on a call with Clay Travis on Fox Sports radio show.

“Michael Jordan, plus he wasn’t political so people like him better.”

Luckily, basketball fans around the world did not put much weight on the former President’s words.

Jordan was never really into politics, even back in his playing days. That being said, it says a lot about how far the GOAT debate has come if politics is now taken into consideration.

MJ refused to endorse an African-American Democrat because Republicans also buy sneakers

An example of His Airness’ lack of interest in politics was seen back in 1990. At the time, Jordan notoriously refused to endorse African-American Democrat Harvey Gnatt in the Senate race against the known racist, Republican Jesse Helms. His reason is, “Republicans buy sneakers, too”.

“Republicans buy sneakers, too.” A lot has changed, both in basketball and in the world, since Michael Jordan said those words. But to this day, the quote remains an essential part of thinking about his legacy. (By @donnovanbennett) https://t.co/ju4oVP6Bja — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 7, 2020

MJ would later admit that it was a joke, but it does make it clear just why Trump is a big fan.

