“Michael Jordan lit a cigar, got a drink and instigated a BRAWL at the United Center”: Gilbert Arenas on how MJ’s harsh words led to a full on brawl during a game

Michael Jordan’s name is often uttered in the same breath as the Chicago Bulls.

The first image of Michael Jordan that pops up in any NBA fan’s head is of him in the iconic red Bulls jersey. However, it is often conveniently forgotten that the GOAT donned the blue of Washington too.

He was also a part-owner and president of basketball operations for the Wizards. While MJ did make the all-star team with the Wizards, his time at Washington was considered a failure. The team did not make the playoffs during his time there and even ‘Black Jesus’ couldn’t stop them from mediocrity.

Therefore it was only natural that MJ often graced the Wizards with his presence on their road trips to Chicago. In one such instance in the 2005 pre-season, the Wizards team linked up with Michael Jordan at a lounge bar.

What followed, as narrated by then Wizard Gilbert Arenas, is an incident that can be zeroed down to Jordan being Jordan.

How did a meeting with Michael Jordan at a lounge bar lead to a fight at the United Center?

Simply put, MJ touched a nerve when it came to how he criticized some Wizard’s players. Arenas recalls the meeting with Jordan and says that he called out a few players and picked on them.

Arenas states that MJ called Brendan Haywood and Kwame Brown out for being soft and said that they “got no fight in them”. The very next day, during their pre-season meeting with the Bulls, a fight broke out. The instigator was none other than Brendan Haywood, who Michael Jordan had trashed for having “no fight”.

Arenas suggests that such behavior was unlike Haywood and that it was definitely a direct consequence of MJ’s comments. When one of the most respected players ever calls you out as soft, it is only natural to inspire a response in any player. This is exactly what conspired and led to Haywood acting out.

A fierce competitor, MJ’s spirit rubbed off in all the wrong ways on Haywood in this instance. Haywood’s literal take on MJ’s comments was ridiculous and was probably contrary to what Jordan implied.

Whatever it may be, it is very likely true that the GOAT instigated this brawl initiated by Haywood, over a cigar and a couple of drinks.