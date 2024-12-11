“That’s How You End The Debate”: Brendan Haywood Doesn’t Want To Hear LeBron James Over Michael Jordan In GOAT Discussions

For decades, there has been an ongoing debate on who the GOAT of basketball is. For most people, the debate is settled with Michael Jordan being the greatest to ever do it. Players like the late, great Kobe Bryant and LeBron James have challenged for the throne in their prime. But what if someone who played with both MJ and LeBron is asked the same question?

Well, Brendan Haywood is one of four players with the privilege of being teammates with the GOAT and arguably the strongest GOAT contender right now. When he was asked to choose between the two during an appearance on Run Your Race, Haywood picked MJ in a heartbeat.

Not only that, he also gave a strong reason, outlining some of Jordan’s most unbelievable feats, to state that there shouldn’t even be an argument. He said, “MJ is the greatest ever,” before going into the list of unique accomplishments.

Haywood said, “First Team all defense, MVP of the regular season, MVP of the Finals, lead the league in scoring, only been done four times. MJ, MJ, MJ, and MJ. That’s how you end the debate when these young guys that want to talk about LeBron, that’s how you end the debate with them right there.”

All Theo Pinson could say in return was, “I’mma take that. I’mma write that down.”

As great as LeBron is statistically, he is miles behind MJ in accomplishments. What makes MJ’s run even more impressive is that he played only 15 seasons whereas LeBron is currently in his 22nd season. There are other legends such as Charles Barkley who believe that LeBron hasn’t surpassed Kobe’s legacy yet, so he shouldn’t even be in the GOAT conversation with MJ.

Brendan Haywood on his relationship with Michael Jordan

Haywood got an opportunity to play with MJ when the six-time NBA Champion was in the last stretch of his career with the Washington Wizards. While many consider that stint to be his worst, Haywood still has fond memories of being teammates with the legend.

During a conversation with HoopsHype, Haywood said, “Our relationship was more like a teacher and a pupil. He was teaching at all times and I was just trying to take it all in. I wasn’t trying to befriend him but I knew there was so much I could learn from him. I saw his hard work and I saw his dedication. MJ would be there at 8 am even when practice didn’t start until 11 am. That work ethic was insane.”

During the same interview, Haywood revealed that he once told LeBron to his face that Jordan will always be the GOAT in his opinion. Although LBJ didn’t say anything to him at the time, Haywood was certain that the four-time NBA Champion disagreed with the take.