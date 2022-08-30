Michael Jordan lost credibility amongst players because of actions as $281 million Hornets’ owner in 2011

Michael Jordan’s legacy was almost ruined after flip-flopping on players during the controversial NBA Lockout of 2011.

The 2011 NBA lockout was the fourth and most recent in the National Basketball Association’s history (NBA). When the 2005 collective bargaining agreement expired, team owners began the work stoppage (CBA). The lockout lasted 161 days, beginning on July 1, 2011, and ending on December 8, 2011.

Throwback to when LeBron, Melo, KD and CP3 put on a show during the 2011 NBA lockout 🔥🏀 pic.twitter.com/8XjZMikfh1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 23, 2020

It moved the start of the 2011-12 regular season from November to December and reduced the number of games from 82 to 66. Negotiations between the owners, led by league commissioner David Stern, and the players, led by National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) director Billy Hunter and president Derek Fisher, began in early 2011 and lasted until November.

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the NBA’s greatest all-time player, won six championships with the Chicago Bulls. During his career, he earned $90 million in salary, but he has earned $1.8 billion (pre-tax) from corporate partners such as Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade.

Jordan is widely regarded as the greatest basketball player in history by many NBA players, general managers, and fans alike. However, his stance on the 2011 NBA lockout infuriated many of his supporters.

Michael Jordan’s role and stand during the 2011 NBA Lockout did not sit well with NBA players

Except for one lapse in judgment that proved to be costly for him, Michael Jordan has largely remained silent during the current NBA labor war, but perhaps MJ should have stepped up and helped end it, as he did in 1998-99.

“The awkwardness of Jordan’s position may have contributed to him withdrawing from the talks,” according to Yahoo! Sports.

If there is anyone in the league who could bring the two sides closer together, it’s Jordan. Simply put, the NBA needed its best player to deliver in crunch time once more. Jordan’s experience in the league is as varied as anyone’s: He’s progressed from superstar to general manager to owner.

Nothing angered me than more when Michael Jeffery Jordan dug his heels in more for the NBA owners during the lockout in 2011. To him, it was just another competition to win, knowing full well he’s side with the players back in his playing days. — iGrieveDifferent (@jmark79) May 4, 2020

Stephon Marbury was no longer in the NBA, but he ripped the six-time champion apart on Twitter, according to CBS.

“Michael ‘Fake’ Jordan is a shill. Period. He couldn’t remember which hole he came out of. “Stephon X Marbury,” I said… MJ transformed from MJ the Black Cat to a guy who had forgotten he was a player. If you can’t make a profit, sell your team. Now you’re just a regular guy!”

Everyone knew Jordan as one of the most arrogant athletes alive during his time in the NBA, but that arrogance was what made him great, and you couldn’t hate him for it.

The same attitude was evident during negotiations between players and owners. Jordan had been hogging the microphone, leading the charge of the owners who are opposed to the proposed BRI split.

Jordan’s killer instinct made him famous on the court, but it made him infamous at the negotiating table.

