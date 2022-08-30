$20 million TNT host gets run over while recreating Kobe Bryant’s Nike Hyperdunk ad

Kenny Smith’s worst day in office certainly trumps yours or mine. He was run over by a car while recreating a Kobe Bryant ad! Miserable.

The rise of basketball sneakers is nothing new. It has been around for decades and ever since the time of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, these shoes have been dominating the sneaker revolution.

However, none went quite as viral, or rather, none started the viral revolution as the Nike Hyperdunks, and who other than Kobe Bryant starred in the ad.

As the Laker legend claims in the advert “March 31st, 2008, that is how you jump over an Aston Martin baby, that’s how you do it!” as he showed off his shoes.

The ad went viral and of course, the laughter factory at Inside the NBA had to chime in. As they interviewed Kobe after a playoff game, Kenny Smith says he wanted to try out the jump too as he was launching a shoe too, “Hyperdunk Smiths” as he calls it.

$20 million Kenny Smith gets swept up by a car while trying to recreate Kobe Bryant’s Nike ad

Kenny Smith might be an NBA champion, he might even have a cool net worth of well over $20 million, but he can’t jump. To recreate Bryant’s viral jump Kenny says watch this, as he puts on his “Hyperdunk Smiths” just like the Lakers guard did.

He says watch this and gets swept by the car. Literally, swept. Only his shoes remain behind. The “Hyperdunk Smiths”.

The crew gets into a fit of laughter as they play the video over and over again. As they are doing this, they later reveal, who was behind the wheel, none other than Earnie Johnson Jr., And everyone is now in a fit of laughter.

Kobe even goes as far as saying Jet you have no hops brother.

In the end, it was all in jest and Kenny was never actually run over by a car. The crew has always been one to poke harmless fun and this was another instance.

We fondly remember Kobe and such throwbacks are a good way to remind us of his impact. What do you think? Were his sneakers the best? Did Hyperdunks really kick start the viral ad campaign era? Let us know.

