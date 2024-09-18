Michael Jordan Lower On The Bulls’ ‘Totem Pole Of Importance’ Than Scottie Pippen For Rasheed Wallace

Michael Jordan was the face of the Bulls for nearly two decades and is arguably still the first name that comes to mind when talking about the franchise. While he was front and center when Chicago won six titles in eight seasons in the 1990s, Rasheed Wallace claims he wasn’t their most important player.

Advertisement

During an appearance on the Sheed & Tyler show, the Pistons icon claimed that Scottie Pippen was more important to the Bulls’ success than the six-time Finals MVP. He claimed that his ability to be the lynchpin on defense and the second option on offense was the reason for Chicago’s unparalleled domination. He said,

“When most people think Chicago, it’s [Michael Jordan]. But for us in the league, I know at least for me, when I think Chicago, for me nah, it’s [Scottie Pippen]… Mike is the offense for them but Pip is the motherf***ing defense… Night in, night out he had to guard a lot of talented a** n****s.”

He added that Pippen was tasked with guarding David Robinson, Grant Hill, and Penny Hardaway, contextualizing just how varied his defensive assignment was on a nightly basis. Wallace believes the forward’s ability to hold his own against big and small forwards made him “that catalyst, that anchor” that made the Bulls tick.

Jordan has often described Pippen as his best teammate and even claimed that he wouldn’t be as successful as he was without him by his side. While the guard has nothing but praise for his former teammate, the Hall of Fame forward doesn’t have the same affection for the six-time Finals MVP.

Scottie Pippen called Michael Jordan a “horrible player”

Netflix’s The Last Dance documentary is revered universally. However, some former Bulls players weren’t as impressed. They felt their contribution to the team’s success was heavily undermined and the series was an attempt to glorify Jordan’s legacy.

Pippen was among those miffed about his portrayal in the series and embarked on a tour called ‘No Bull’ with Luc Longley and Horace Grant to share their side of the story.

He also berated Jordan in an interview with Stacey King, claiming that the world had forgotten how Jordan played before he arrived in Chicago in 1987. Pippen said,

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player…It was all 1-on-1. He’s shooting bad shots. All of a sudden, we become a team and we start winning. Everybody forgot who he was.”

The two shared a close bond for decades but are now at loggerheads. It is unclear whether the guard has ever reached out to his former teammate to clear the air. As things stand, the duo don’t see eye-to-eye.