“I’m Embarrassed to Say”: Draymond Green Promises Jimmy Kimmel He Will Not Break Rasheed Wallace’s Infamous All-Time Record

Dec 12, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) runs to the locker room after being ejected for a flagrant foul two during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even after the Golden State Warriors took an early exit from the NBA Playoffs, Draymond Green has kept himself busy. The former Defensive Player of the Year is still hosting his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. But when Kimmel introduced Green as the NBA’s second all-time leader in ejections, stressing that he’ll soon hold the top spot, the Warriors forward took exception to the assumption.

With 19 ejections throughout his 12-year career, Draymond has already surpassed the likes of Dwight Howard (17), Anthony Mason (16) and Charles Barkley (16). Now, the only name he trails is Rasheed Wallace, who may have been even more hot-headed than Green during his prime. Wallace incredibly stacked up 29 ejections during his own 16-year stint in the league.

At 35 years old, Green would have to go out of his way to add 11 more ejections to his resume by the end of his career. The four-time champion likely only has a small handful of effective years left in him. With lower stakes and fewer minutes in Green’s future, he doesn’t believe he’ll pass Wallace before he hangs it up.

After discussing the “fun” in Funyuns and Fun Dip, Draymond redirected the conversation and made his stance known. “I’m sorry. I will not be No. 1 [in ejections],” Green told Kimmel. “I’m done with that.”

Kimmel then recalled that Green predicted less than 10 technicals for himself this year but still ended with 13. Green was just happy the number was under 17. “It’s a good trajectory for you,” Kimmel joked. If Draymond can keep that amount steady or even continue his downward trend, there’s no doubt that he’ll remain in second on the all-time ejection rankings.

When Kimmel questioned whether Green even tries to avoid getting techs, the four-time All-Star admitted a harsh truth. “I actually try not to now, which is embarrassing. I’m embarrassed to say,” Draymond shared. “I went into the playoffs like, ‘I’m not getting any techs, I’m locked in.’ I had five in three games. You only get seven in the playoffs. Thank God we lost.”

Draymond has been known as one of basketball’s most emotional talents for over a decade now. As he’s aged, he’s certainly calmed down a bit — but that isn’t saying much. He has routinely notched double-digit technical fouls throughout his 30s as well. But in recent years, it seems he’s grown to understand the negative impact his antics have on his team.

After posing little threat to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second-round matchup, the Warriors will need everyone healthy if they hope to make another title run. With their core aging, it seems unlikely this rendition of the Dubs will come out on top again. If they have an opportunity in a future postseason, Draymond Green will be doing everything in his power to be on his best behavior.