“Michael Jordan nearly lost $900,000 because of a 36 hour card game!”: When Bulls legend’s second return to the NBA was delayed due to the most shocking of reasons

Michael Jordan is a well-known fan of gambling. However, his love for games of chance delayed his second return to the NBA!

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest of all time. The six-time NBA Champion was the face of the NBA in the 1990s and dominated the league with his Chicago Bulls.

However, despite his prominence, even MJ had his flaws. An avid gambler, Jordan never backed down from any competition, especially if money was involved. He was so fond of it, that he would even make friendly bets with his security team.

Although, he claims it to be something he does for “fun”, there have been those who have called it an “addiction”. One that has got him into serious trouble.

As we’ve seen in #TheLastDance no one could take down Michael Jordan: not Barkley, not Magic, and not Isiah. But what if I told you, the closest MJ came to going down might have been IN COURT, not ON it. THREAD: Jordan, Slim Bouler, the “Golf Defense,” and a bizarre Drug Trial. pic.twitter.com/1LhUQmRkei — Dan Lust 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) May 12, 2020

Michael Jordan found himself in a lot of trouble due to his gambling/competition problem. Something that stuck even after he retired from basketball the second time.

Michael Jordan was once involved in a 36-hour long card game that delayed his return to the NBA

To say MJ had a “gambling” problem, would incur his wrath. However, if you told him he had a “competition” problem, he would wholeheartedly agree.

It was the GOAT’s competitiveness that got him stuck in a 36-hour long card game. One that delayed his second return to the NBA with the Washington Wizards in 2001.

A game in which he teamed up with Antoine Walker and nearly lost $900,000!

For all his accomplishments, even Mike had his faults. Nevertheless, it is great that these faults are not what define his legacy.