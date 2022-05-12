Basketball

“Michael Jordan nearly lost $900,000 because of a 36 hour card game!”: When Bulls legend’s second return to the NBA was delayed due to the most shocking of reasons

"Michael Jordan nearly lost $900,000 because of a 36 hour card game!": When Bulls legend's second return to the NBA was delayed due to the most shocking of reasons
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Mukesh Choudhary hometown: Mukesh Choudhary IPL 2022 wickets
Next Article
"All-format player for India pretty soon": Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma expects Tilak Varma to represent India across formats soon
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan nearly lost $900,000 because of a 36 hour card game!": When Bulls legend's second return to the NBA was delayed due to the most shocking of reasons
“Michael Jordan nearly lost $900,000 because of a 36 hour card game!”: When Bulls legend’s second return to the NBA was delayed due to the most shocking of reasons

Michael Jordan is a well-known fan of gambling. However, his love for games of chance…