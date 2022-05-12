Basketball

“Steph Curry said ‘whoop that trick’ and the Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him!”: Without Ja Morant, Memphis decimate the Golden State Warriors at home

"Steph Curry said 'whoop that trick' and the Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him!": Without Ja Morant, Memphis decimate the Golden State Warriors at home
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"I've heard Phil Jackson wants LeBron James traded and Russ to stay": LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke makes a wild revelation
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Steph Curry said 'whoop that trick' and the Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him!": Without Ja Morant, Memphis decimate the Golden State Warriors at home
“Steph Curry said ‘whoop that trick’ and the Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him!”: Without Ja Morant, Memphis decimate the Golden State Warriors at home

Steph Curry had to go and say “Whoop that trick” and the Memphis Grizzlies did…