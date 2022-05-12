“Steph Curry said ‘whoop that trick’ and the Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him!”: Without Ja Morant, Memphis decimate the Golden State Warriors at home

Steph Curry had to go and say “Whoop that trick” and the Memphis Grizzlies did not take to that kindly! They blew the warriors 134-95!

The Golden State Warriors are getting into a bad habit of blowing leads when they are up 3-1. By no means are we insinuating that they have blown this lead, but losing today could be a callous mistake!

The Grizzlies on the other hand were having as much fun as they can. Once they took a 20-point lead, it looked as though they did not want to put their foot off the throttle.

At one point, the Grizz were up by as much as 52. They finished the game 134-95, finally closing it out with a 39-point win. The Warriors had already thrown in the towel at the start of the fourth.

The main talking point today? Steph Curry riling up the fans and saying their game plan tonight was to ‘whoop that trick’. The internet did not react kindly to it!

Also read: “Steph Curry outlines the importance of Tee Morant’s support!”: The Warriors superstar talked about Ja Morant receiving great support while also giving a shoutout for Mother’s Day

Steph Curry said ‘whoop that trick’ and Grizzlies went full Michael Jordan on him! https://t.co/MQk2lnz9P9 — DubNation(53-29) (@dubs3000) May 12, 2022



NBA Twitter dances to ‘Whoop that trick’ as the Grizzlies cruise!

Of Course, the internet was ready to react to Steph’s pre-game comments. Every media personality was quick to chime in on whoop the trick, including Kendrick Perkins.

But despite that, even Warriors players seemed to be unfazed, particularly Draymond Green. Whether the Warriors will end this charade in game 6 is a toss-up.

But one thing is certain, Steph Curry might just refrain from talking trash for the rest of the series.

Dray was vibing to “Whoop That Trick” during the Grizzlies blowout 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oXt7GoRx4Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2022

Whoop That Trick is playing. Big grin on Steph’s face. Draymond is dancing. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) May 12, 2022

Also read: “I like Golden State Warriors going to the finals”: Why Tim Legler believes Steph Curry and the Warriors can reach the NBA finals