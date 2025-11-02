Michael Jordan ‘No’ Meme: How MJ Has Become a Meme Yet Again

Is there no limit to how many times Michael Jordan can become a meme? Apparently not. After taking over the world with the ‘Crying Jordan’ face during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction, he’s once more allowed himself to integrate himself into pop culture through a GIF that no one seems to be able to escape.

Any person who actively opens Instagram comments must’ve seen a video of MJ sitting on the bench during a Hornets game, shaking his hand at someone or something in front of him on the court. This video has now been edited and ‘deep-fried’ (a term used when an image is saturated) repeatedly.

Known now as the ‘Michael Jordan No meme’, its origins have gotten a bit wonky. The exact day and game from which this was pulled have ‘eluded’ fans. Well, that is until now.

This GIF is from a Hornets-Knicks game that took place on November 12th, 2021 in Charlotte. Jordan was still the majority owner of the Hornets at the time and would sporadically show up to games to support his team.

“There’s a GOAT in the house. Michael Jordan. The greatest there ever was. The greatest there ever will be,” said one Hornets commentator when he was on screen during the moment.

Charlotte would go on to win this game 104-96 with Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges combining for 46 points. Jordan most certainly left the arena elated, not knowing three years down the line a seemingly inconspicuous moment of him from the bench would go viral long after he’s even sold his majority stake in the team.

It’s widely recognized that ‘GDfactoryclips’, a major contributor in the NBA player edits side of social media, is responsible for this MJ meme.

“MJ’s reactions are priceless,” wrote GD on their Instagram before releasing a montage of Jordan’s best reactions. Someone must have clipped this very short moment in the reel that they made and the rest is history.

Jordan is quite alright with the memes however. At Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, he acknowledged that him crying would probably sprout back up another array of memes, saying, “I’ll have to look at another crying meme.”

Even over 20 years post-retirement from the NBA and consistently staying out of the spotlight, MJ has found a way to keep his name on the tips of nearly demographic’s tongues.