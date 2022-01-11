“If I can take that play back, I would”: Danny Green makes a heartfelt confession in light of Klay Thompson’s return to the hardwood after 941 days

Former Raptors guard Danny Green reflects on Klay Thompson’s injury during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Sunday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers marked Klay Thompson’s return to the hardwood after 941 days. The Warriors superstar had missed back-to-back seasons due to catastrophic injuries, robbing him two years of his prime. However, Klay was his usual self as soon as he stepped on the court.

The three-time NBA champion spent his last two years recouping from serious injuries. A time where any professional athlete could lose the hope to play, Klay continued to work hard and never gave up. Nonetheless, his return on Sunday night was marked, with a lot of fan fair and excitement.

And Klay didn’t disappoint, scoring the first basket for the Warriors. The 31-year old looked as though he had never left, shooting 3s and throwing down poster dunks. Though he wasn’t his efficient best, Klay had 17-points in the 20 minutes he played.

Recently, veteran guard Danny Green expressed his regret over Klay’s injury. The Sixers player was involved in the tragic play where Klay tore his ACL.

Danny Green makes a big confession in light of Klay Thompson’s return.

The date June 13th, 2019, is etched vividly in every Warriors fan’s mind. It was an elimination game for the Dubs in the 2019 NBA Finals, and their last outing at the iconic Oracle Arena. The Warriors had already lost superstar Kevin Durant to a horrific Achilles injury but had their hopes pinned on the Splash Brothers to 3-peat.

However, the stars were not in favor of the Dub Nation, as tragedy would strike the team again. With less than 3 minutes remaining for the 3rd quarter to end, Klay would suffer an ACL tear. A site, which had Dub Nation in shock. Not only would the Warriors fail to 3-peat but lose Klay for the entire 2019-20 season.

The play involved Klay running for a fastbreak dunk from an assist dished out by Curry. In transition, the former Raptors guard Danny Green would try blocking the Warriors guard, leading to the Klay landing awkwardly on the ground.

Recently, Green confessed if he could go back in history, he would have done things differently.

“If I can take that play back, I would.”

(Via Yahoo!) pic.twitter.com/Qy84O58dMu — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 10, 2022

As Klay would make a comeback from his ACL tear, tragedy knocked at the Warriors door once again. During a pickup game in LA, the Warriors guard would tear his Achilles, leading to another setback in his career.

Though Green had nothing intentional to do with Klay’s injury, his words stem from the fact that what the Warriors superstar had to go through was very unfortunate.