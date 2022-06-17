“Does Kevin Durant regret leaving Stephen Curry!”: NBA Redditor exposes Nets star’s Instagram activity raising questions about his feelings on 2022 Finals

NBA Reddit finds out potentially key detail about Nets star Kevin Durant’s recent activity on Instagram on Stephen Curry and Warriors

Hence proven, Stephen Curry and the Warriors CAN in fact win a ring without Kevin Durant, which people don’t accuse of being a fluke.

It wasn’t just the 4th title in 7 years that the Warriors one here, either. Stephen Curry won his first ever Finals MVP. Andrew Wiggins began to realize how great of a player he could truly be. Klay Thompson now knows that while he isn’t all the way back just yet, a consecutive ACL injury and Achilles tear aren’t enough to stop him from being one of the key members of a dynasty. And of course, there was so, so much more.

During this time, not unlike countless fans, we wonder how Kevin Durant is feeling. He was a part of this team for 3 years after all.

While the Nets star hasn’t come out with anything direct on the matter, his Instagram activity may be a little hint to the answer. And so, here we are to show you!

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Redditor reveals his investigations of Kevin Durant’s activities on Instagram on Stephen Curry and the Warriors

As we said, we aren’t the only ones curious about how Kevin Durant is feeling right now.

NBA Redditor u/imogenbeep recently put a post out, the website linking three posts KD had liked on Instagram. The user further added their thoughts on the matter, saying the following.

“KD on Instagram liking Warriors championship posts plus posts by Steph and Klay. Do you guys think he is happy for his former teammates and whether he regrets leaving?”

Following are the Instagram posts they linked in the post.

It’s undeniable. Durant has liked all three of these posts.

Now, we won’t lie. Saying that this is proof that the former Warrior regrets his decision to leave, would be a larger stretch than anything even Marvel’s Mr. Fantastic can manage.

But, could these posts be putting certain seeds of doubt in his head?

We certainly think so.

