Basketball

“Does Kevin Durant regret leaving Stephen Curry!”: NBA Redditor exposes Nets star’s Instagram activity raising questions about his feelings on 2022 Finals

"Does Kevin Durant regret leaving Stephen Curry!": NBA Redditor exposes Nets star's Instagram activity raising questions about his feelings on 2022 Finals
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
IPL matches in Bangalore Chinnaswamy Stadium 2022: Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL records
Next Article
India biggest win in T20: Biggest win in T20I full list
NBA Latest Post
"Does Kevin Durant regret leaving Stephen Curry!": NBA Redditor exposes Nets star's Instagram activity raising questions about his feelings on 2022 Finals
“Does Kevin Durant regret leaving Stephen Curry!”: NBA Redditor exposes Nets star’s Instagram activity raising questions about his feelings on 2022 Finals

NBA Reddit finds out potentially key detail about Nets star Kevin Durant’s recent activity on…