“Michael Jordan Not the Right One to Ask”: Paul Pierce Disagrees with Anthony Edwards Seeking MJ’s Help

ESPN’s Mark Jones recently reported that Anthony Edwards reached out to Michael Jordan to seek advice on how to break out from being double-teamed. According to Paul Pierce, Ant-Man shouldn’t have gone to Jordan with this problem because the Bulls legend is not equipped to help him with it.

On an episode of Ticket & the Truth, Pierce and Kevin Garnett argued over this take on the situation. Pierce believes that MJ’s advice won’t be effective for Edwards because the two players are from different generations. So they are not facing the same kind of double-teams.

The techniques MJ used in his time to overcome blitzes won’t work for Ant. He said, “Jordan not the right one to ask…It was a different rules then.”

KG, however, chimed in with a different perspective and tried to explain why Jordan’s advice is invaluable.

He said that once Ant gets all the information from MJ, he can understand his technique better and change it a bit to fit his game. KG also refuted Pierce’s statement that since Ant’s game is not on MJ’s level yet, he can’t use the latter’s advice on breaking out of a double team. Garnett said that Edwards plays more like a young Jordan.

“He’s playing like a early Jordan…Jordan taking on double teams, beating the double teams, coming around and either dunking that mother****er on both of them or reverse layup on them…The Anthony Edwards we are watching…is that young Jordan.”

Ant has been compared to the Bulls legend in the last few years. So KG did not say anything controversial when he said that Ant’s game completely resembles that of Jordan when the Wolves star is not shooting threes.

Meanwhile, Pierce had some advice of his own for Edwards. He told the Wolves star to trust his teammates more during double-teams. That’s the only way to get past being double-teamed all the time.