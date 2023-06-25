Prior To Receiving $17,400,000, Shaquille O’Neal Admitted To Hoarding 30 Reebok Tracksuits To Save Money

Shaquille O’Neal is considered one of the greatest centers in NBA history. He has amassed a significant fortune during his 19-year career. Despite growing up with limited financial resources, Shaq’s investments have propelled him to become one of the wealthiest NBA players of all time, with a net worth exceeding $400,000,000. During his college years, Shaq relied on sponsorships from Reebok and support from LSU to make ends meet. However, his financial situation quickly changed when he signed a lucrative rookie contract worth $17,400,000.

Acknowledging the role his parents, Lucille O’Neal and Phillip Harrison, played in his financial success, Shaq also attributes his ability to sustain and grow his wealth to the advice he received from others. In fact, Shaq once shared his secret to wealth with a group of kids he met at the mall, emphasizing the importance of listening to advice.

“Do you know how I made 900 Million Dollars? By listening to my mommy and daddy. Make sure you always listen to your parents. I’m serious, I’m not playing!”

Shaquille O’Neal details his tactics on how he survived through college while being ‘broke’

Selected as the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic, Shaquille O’Neal, also known as ‘The Diesel,’ signed a lucrative rookie contract worth $17,400,000. However, prior to securing his first professional contract, Shaq was a financially struggling college student, facing the challenges of making ends meet.

While on The Jordan Harbinger Show, the 5-time NBA Champion was asked about how having no money, he made it through college. Answering the question, Shaq said:

“I tried to get all the free stuff. I mean all the free stuff I could from LSU. I had about 20-30 basketball Reebok sweat suits, that’s all I wore. I got a Pel Grant. I got like 1500 dollars. I would go to the bank and get 3, $100 bills and I would get the rest in $1 bills. I would walk around campus with a big ward of cash. Just to show that I had money.”

Dr. Shaq reveals his $400,000,000 worth investment portfolio

Shaquille O’Neal has a strong desire to leave a lasting legacy beyond his time on earth. The renowned Hall of Famer believes that achieving this involves making strategic investments and endorsing prominent companies and brands.

Shaq has made notable investments in well-known companies like Papa John’s, Krispy Kreme, Auntie Anne’s, 24-hour Fitness, Car Washes, and Five Guys, among others. In addition, he has served as an endorser for popular brands including Reebok, PepsiCo, Icy Hot, NBA 2K, Taco Bell, Wheaties, and JC Penney, among others.

With a wide array of brand connections, it comes as no surprise that ‘The Diesel’ has accumulated a substantial valuation. As his ventures, such as Lyft, continue to gain momentum, it remains intriguing to see if Shaq can join the exclusive billionaire’s club during his lifetime.