“Name Dejounte Murray the greatest Spurs player of all time already”: NBA Twitter lauds the All-Star for surpassing David Robinson as the triple-doubles leader in franchise history

Dejounte Murray recorded the first 30/10/15 triple-double in Spurs history as he surpasses David Robinson as the franchise triple-double leader.

Dominating the Hawks with a 15-point win, it was Dejounte Murray who stood out for the San Antonio Spurs. The All-Star replacement had one of the best games of his career, stats-wise, as he went on to record 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Not only was this performance the first-ever 30/10/15 in the organization’s history, with the 15th triple-double of his career, Murray now surpasses David Robinson as the franchise leader for the same.

Mr. Triple Double🔥 DJ has passed David Robinson as the all-time franchise leader in triple doubles! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KY14ITCja9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

NBA Twitter congratulate Dejounte Murray for being the Spurs triple-doubles leader

As soon as the 6-foot-4 two-way star recorded his 15th triple-doubles, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Dejounte Murray Walking Through His Haters Like… pic.twitter.com/jdDdjOd8O1 — Bedroom Style Dawg Pound (@TheMaskOfJason) February 12, 2022

Dejounte Murray has become the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 32 points, 10 boards, 15 assists, and 4 steals in a game. Who are other four you may ask? Pete Maravich, LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Magic Johnson. Not bad company for Murray to keep. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 12, 2022

Ever since him and harden had that scuffle talents just switched bodies 🤏 — єɭɭเ๏Շ 🐍🦅  (@Elliot_4pf24) February 12, 2022

Murray has been simply sensational this 2021-2022 campaign. In his breakout season, the 25-year-old has been putting up a staggering 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists.

Despite his outstanding performance this season, SAS has been placed 12th in the East with a subpar 21-35 record. Only 1.5 games behind the Pels for the 10th seed play-in position, now is the time that the Spurs make their push for a place in the postseason.