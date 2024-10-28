Michael Jordan Once Admitted He Skipped on Watching Film From Matches He Lost For Pre-Game Ritual

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Superstitions and rituals are a big part of sports, and Michael Jordan was no stranger to them. The Chicago Bulls legend confessed to being plagued by them too in a 1992 Playboy interview. Jordan revealed that he indulged in watching his past performances to hype himself up right before the games.

It was all a part of his pre-game routine but with a small condition. Jordan admitted he only watched games when the Bulls won and entirely avoided their losing games. While speaking to Playboy, Jordan said,

“Not anymore. I used to. I really don’t watch myself play as much. I used to about three or four years ago, just for motivation. When I’d get home and I didn’t have anything to do, I’d watch a game, get myself ready and sometimes even watch one before a game. If we’re gonna play Detroit, I’ll watch a Detroit game. One we won. I don’t want to watch a game we lost.”

Players often focus on films of their poor performances to help them improve. While Jordan’s refusal to watch them may seem counterproductive, it must be noted he did not avoid watching the game film of Bulls losing entirely. It was just not a part of his pre-game ritual. In all fairness, it was akin to an affirmation. Jordan visually acknowledged his excellence every time he was suited up to face his opponents.

Moreover, in line with this ritual’s purpose, MJ confessed there were 2 particular performances he enjoyed the most. He disclosed, “The sixty-nine-point game against Cleveland stands out. The sixty-three-point game at Boston stands out.” Both were classic standout games where the Chicago legend showed his dominance.

Michael Jordan followed a specific pregame routine

Despite not seeming like a particularly superstitious person, Jordan liked to follow a very particular pregame routine, as revealed in The Last Dance. He never practiced much pregame, choosing to warm up when the team would go out for layup lines. This gave him just 20 minutes to get loose and ready. But as the legend said, he practiced so hard to make the game easy.

The legendary Bulls guard would always have a hot coffee before donning his iconic number 23 jersey and shorts. But beneath his Chicago red uniform, Jordan always wore his blue University of North Carolina shorts.

He wore one pair of socks, rather than two, which was popular at the time. Furthermore, MJ stepped onto the court in a new pair of Air Jordans every single game. He laced the shoes himself, another habit that became a part of his famed ritual.

This comforting pregame ritual helped Michael Jordan dominate games night-in and night-out. What do you think of Jordan’s particular pregame habits?