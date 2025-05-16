“Tapped Him On His B*tt”: Self Proclaimed Michael Jordan of Women’s Hoop Reveals Hilarious HOF Induction Story About MJ

The WNBA has experienced an influx of coverage and recognition following Caitlin Clark’s ascension. People are beginning to take notice of the outstanding talent the league has to offer, but the W has always been this talented. One of the greatest players in WNBA history is Cynthia Cooper. Despite only playing four full seasons, she considers herself the Michael Jordan of women’s basketball. The two share a relationship, including a hilarious moment during her Hall-of-Fame induction.

Cooper became a casualty of the lack of resources available for women in basketball. It wasn’t until 1997 that the WNBA began its inaugural season. The inauguration of the league provided Cooper with the opportunity to finally play professional basketball domestically.

Before Cooper even stepped foot on a WNBA court, she solidified herself as one of the best female basketball players ever. She spent 10 years playing professional basketball in Europe and quickly refined women’s basketball. Cooper wasn’t even in her prime when she began her WNBA career.

Copper was 34 years old when she entered the WNBA. When she concluded her career, she didn’t expect to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast a few days ago, she revealed the depths of her joy during the moment. It led her to give a friendly yet unexpected love tap to the Chicago Bulls legend.

“I get up to walk on stage and Michael Jordan is right there,” Cooper recalled. “I just tapped him on the b*tt like, ‘Your girl is in the building.'”

The recollection of her story with Jordan elicited a roar of laughter within the room. Cooper revealed that Michael Jordan is who she views as her GOAT. It was a surreal experience to share that moment alongside him.

Cooper was a member of the 2010 Hall of Fame class. Her induction came only a year after Jordan’s. That interaction meant a great deal because it signified that Cooper was on the same level as the person she views as the greatest ever. It was a testament that all her hard work paid off, and that she deserved to be spoken about in the same breath as MJ.

This wasn’t the first time the two were in the same room. Cooper and Jordan’s greatness was present during a huge Nike event in the early 2000s. Other notable names that were present were LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony, and Moses Malone.

People could say many things about Cooper, but they can’t take away her achievements on the court. The same achievements that led her to be recognized as an equal by THE Michael Jordan.