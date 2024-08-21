Michael Jordan Once Bluntly Stated Larry Bird’s Various Weaknesses

Larry Bird’s game had very few flaws, making it extremely difficult to criticize. Historic paper, The Chicago Tribune conducted an amusing survey back in 1987 to discuss the weaknesses of Bird. They chose to ask 15 big names, including the likes of Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan.

MJ playfully acknowledged this reality before proceeding to praise his idol lavishly.

”He can’t jump, and he’s not quick… But you can’t increase your jumping ability or your quickness. He makes up for it by using his head, analyzing the opponent. It makes him better than the competition. Consequently, he doesn’t have a weakness.”

To say that an individual doesn’t have a weakness is a bold statement, regardless of the person of interest. However, that is just how good Bird was during his time in the NBA.

Before his back injuries eventually slowed him down, the former Boston icon did it all. His defense, while a bit questionable at times, was solid. His playmaking was beyond creative. And his scoring – lord almighty! He would take names and kick some behind like there was no tomorrow.

Charles Barkley just loved to hail himself supreme back in the day. Yet, even he couldn’t help but thank the basketball gods for ‘making things fair’. He said,

“Larry [Bird] can’t run or jump cause that was God’s way of making things fair.”

It’s hard to blame Barkley for his words on the topic here. After all, to add athleticism to the incredible player that the Celtics legend was already feeling beyond unfair to even think about. Bird was clearly one of those players that struck fear into the hearts of each and every player he was up against.